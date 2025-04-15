Decodo Knowledge Hub

The go-to place for developers and curious minds. Here you'll find many tutorials, integrations and code guides to immediately start building or setting up your next application together with Decodo proxies.

Documentation
API documentation

Getting started with Decodo solutions

What are proxies?

A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.

Residential Proxies

Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more

ISP Proxies

IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more

Mobile Proxies

Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more

Datacenter Proxies

Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more

Site Unblocker

A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more

What are scrapers?

Our ready-to-use scraping APIs and solutions that simplify the process of data collection through tools built for specific targets and purposes.

Social Media Scraping API

The all-in-one tool to extract structured data from social media platforms. Get usernames, profiles, posts, hashtags, and more in raw HTML or parsed in JSON format.

SERP Scraping API

Access valuable data from all major search engines with our full-stack tool, complete with a proxy network, scraper, and parser. Learn more

eCommerce Scraping API

Get real-time structured data from eCommerce websites in bulk to help you make insightful, data-driven decisions and thrive in the market. Learn more

Web Scraping API

Proxies and web scraping tools built into one, handling all proxy management and eliminating the need to build your own web scraping applications. Learn more

Decodo blog

Most recent

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

curl://
CURL

How to Send a cURL GET Request

Dominykas Niaura

Jan 02, 2024

7 min read

Puppeteer Bypass CAPTCHA
UNBLOCK
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Bypass CAPTCHA With Puppeteer: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dominykas Niaura

Dec 04, 2023

10 min read

Beautiful Soup Tutorial: Master Web Data Parsing with Python OG
PARSING

A Complete Guide to Web Data Parsing Using Beautiful Soup in Python

Zilvinas Tamulis

Nov 16, 2023

14 min read

Selenium Python web scraping
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

Scraping the Web with Selenium and Python: A Step-By-Step Tutorial

Dominykas Niaura

Nov 09, 2023

10 min read

DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

Scraping Amazon Product Data Using Python: Step-by-Step Guide

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 27, 2025

15 min read

cURL with proxy
CURL

A Comprehensive Guide on Using Proxy with cURL in 2025

James Keenan

Jan 24, 2024

7 min read

How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2024
UNBLOCK
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2025

Martin Ganchev

Dec 05, 2023

10 min read

SSL / HTTPS Proxy
HIDE IP

What is an SSL or HTTPS Proxy

Mariam Nakani

Mar 11, 2024

4 min read

What to do when getting parsing errors in Python?
PARSING
PYTHON

What to do when getting parsing errors in Python?

James Keenan

May 24, 2023

12 min read

What Is a Backconnect Proxy
HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

What Is a Backconnect Proxy? A Complete Guide in 2025

James Keenan

Mar 21, 2024

6 min read

Python Tutorial: How To Scrape Images From Websites
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

Python Tutorial: How to Scrape Images From Websites

Ella Moore

Mar 04, 2022

10 min read

API
DATA COLLECTION
FEATURE ANNOUNCEMENTS

New Web Scraping API: One API for All Your Scraping Needs

Dominykas Niaura

Apr 07, 2025

4 min read

DATA COLLECTION
PARSING

How to Scrape Amazon Prices Using Excel

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 31, 2025

8 min read

DATA COLLECTION
API

Comparing Web Crawling vs. Web Scraping

Justinas Tamasevicius

Mar 28, 2025

7 min read

How to Scrape Amazon Reviews
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Amazon Reviews

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 18, 2025

6 min read

Hide-IP-address-Hero.png
HIDE IP
DATA COLLECTION

How to Hide Your IP Address: Top 5 Ways

Vilius Sakutis

Mar 07, 2025

7 min read

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Difference Between SOCKS5 Proxy vs. HTTP Proxy

Mar 06, 2025

7 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

What is the Decodo Knowledge Hub?

The Decodo Knowledge Hub is the go-to resource for individual developers, teams and those who want to learn more in-depth about proxies and web scraping. It serves as a repository of information, guides, various code tutorials, integration & configuration examples and best practices.

What types of content and resources are available in the Knowledge Hub?

The Knowledge Hub features informative articles, tutorials, and integration guides on how to set up proxies in code and applications. It also offers comprehensive information about Decodo products, such as different types of proxies, scraping APIs, and powerful proxy tools.

How frequently is the content in the Knowledge Hub updated, and how can I stay informed about new additions or changes?

The Knowledge Hub is updated together with new product or feature releases, so you can be sure to always find information about anything new. Various code tutorials, integration guides, and many other valuable resources are added every couple of weeks. You'll soon be able to subscribe to our newsletter to stay informed about the latest content and trends in the proxy world!

What if I cannot find an answer here?

If you don't see an answer to your question, check out our documentation, Discord, or contact our 24/7 live chat support that will be more than happy to help you with your issue.

See all FAQs

The Fastest Residential Proxies

Dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool from 195+ locations worldwide. Now from $4/GB*!

Try residential proxies

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved