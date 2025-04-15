Decodo Knowledge Hub
Getting started with Decodo solutions
Decodo blog
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
How to Send a cURL GET Request
Tired of gathering data inefficiently? Well, have you tried cURL? It’s a powerful and versatile command-line tool for transferring data with URLs. Its simplicity and wide range of capabilities make it a go-to solution for developers, data analysts, and businesses alike. Simply put, the cURL GET request method is the cornerstone of web scraping and data gathering. It enables you to access publicly available data without the need for complex coding or expensive software. In this blog post, we’ll explain how to send cURL GET requests, so you’re ready to harness its fullest potential.
Dominykas Niaura
Jan 02, 2024
7 min read
How to Bypass CAPTCHA With Puppeteer: A Step-By-Step Guide
Since their inception in 2000, CAPTCHAs have been crucial for website security, distinguishing human users from bots. They are a savior for website owners and a nightmare for data gatherers. While CAPTCHAs enhance website integrity, they pose challenges for those reliant on automated data gathering. In this comprehensive guide, we delve into the fundamentals of Puppeteer, focusing on techniques for CAPTCHA detection and avoidance using Puppeteer. We also explore strategies for how to bypass CAPTCHA verification, methods for solving CAPTCHAs with specialized third-party services, and the alternative solutions provided by our Site Unblocker.
Dominykas Niaura
Dec 04, 2023
10 min read
A Complete Guide to Web Data Parsing Using Beautiful Soup in Python
Beautiful Soup is a widely used Python library that plays a vital role in data extraction. It offers powerful tools for parsing HTML and XML documents, making it possible to extract valuable data from web pages effortlessly. This library simplifies the often complex process of dealing with the unstructured content found on the internet, allowing you to transform raw web data into a structured and usable format.
HTML document parsing plays a pivotal role in the world of information. The HTML data can be used further for data integration, analysis, and automation, covering everything from business intelligence to research and beyond. The web is a massive place full of valuable information; therefore, in this guide, we’ll employ various tools and scripts to explore the vast seas and teach them to bring back all the data.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Nov 16, 2023
14 min read
Scraping the Web with Selenium and Python: A Step-By-Step Tutorial
Since the late 2000s, web scraping has become essential for extracting public data, giving a competitive edge to those who use it. A common challenge is scraping pages with delayed data loading due to dynamic content, which traditional tools often struggle with. Fortunately, Selenium Python web scraping can effectively handle this issue. In this blog post, you'll learn how to scrape dynamic web data with delayed JavaScript rendering using Python and the Selenium library, with a complete code example and a video tutorial available at the end.
Dominykas Niaura
Nov 09, 2023
10 min read
Scraping Amazon Product Data Using Python: Step-by-Step Guide
This comprehensive guide will teach you how to scrape Amazon product data using Python. Whether you’re an eCommerce professional, researcher, or developer, you’ll learn to create a solution to extract valuable insights from Amazon’s marketplace. By following this guide, you’ll acquire practical knowledge on setting up your scraping environment, overcoming common challenges, and efficiently collecting the needed data.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 27, 2025
15 min read
A Comprehensive Guide on Using Proxy with cURL in 2025
Whether you're a developer or an IT professional, data is an essential element of your everyday tasks. One of the most popular tools for data transfer is cURL (client for URL), which is embedded in almost every device that transfers data over different internet protocols.
However, when it comes to transferring data through a proxy, using cURL becomes even more critical. So, let's delve into the basics of cURL and proxies, discuss how it works, and get valuable tips on how to use cURL with proxy settings.
So, buckle up, pal, and get ready to learn how to use cURL with proxy and why it is essential in data transfer.
James Keenan
Jan 24, 2024
7 min read
How to Bypass CAPTCHAs: The Ultimate Guide 2025
So, there you are, casually surfing the net, when… a CAPTCHA appears out of the blue, interrupting your flow. Yes, it’s that little test making sure you’re not a robot, and let’s face it – it can really slow down your processes. The great news? You don’t have to be stuck. It’s possible to bypass CAPTCHAs. So, buckle up, and let’s dive into the tricks that make these roadblocks the past.
Martin Ganchev
Dec 05, 2023
10 min read
What is an SSL or HTTPS Proxy
If you are new to proxies, you might be confused by how many proxy types there are: residential, rotating, datacenter, backconnect, SSL proxies… The list goes on!
The proxy ‘type’ usually refers to one of its two traits: the connection method or the type of the device acting as your proxy. SSL or HTTPS proxies denote the protocol you use to connect through the proxy server, namely, the HTTPS protocol.
Mariam Nakani
Mar 11, 2024
4 min read
What to do when getting parsing errors in Python?
This one’s gonna be serious. But not scary. We know how frightening the word “programming” could be for a newbie or a person with a little technical background. But hey, don’t worry, we’ll make your trip in Python smooth and pleasant. Deal? Then, let’s go!
Python is widely known for its simple syntax. On the other hand, when learning Python for the first time or coming to Python after having worked with other programming languages, you may face some difficulties. If you’ve ever got a syntax error when running your Python code, then you’re in the right place.
In this guide, we’ll analyze common cases of parsing errors in Python. The cherry on the cake is that by the end of this article, you’ll have learnt how to resolve such issues.
James Keenan
May 24, 2023
12 min read
What Is a Backconnect Proxy? A Complete Guide in 2025
Whether you call yourself a seasoned proxy user or just starting to leverage the power of proxies, it's always good to learn a thing or two. And this time, we're talking about backconnect proxies. In short, backconnect proxies allow you to remain anonymous while accessing the internet by constantly rotating your IP address. These proxies are useful for individuals or companies who need to navigate internet restrictions, monitor competitors, or run web scraping tools.
In this guide, we'll explore everything you need to know about backconnect proxies, how they work, and what benefits you're in for. Shall we begin?
James Keenan
Mar 21, 2024
6 min read
Python Tutorial: How to Scrape Images From Websites
So, you’ve found yourself in need of some images, but looking for them individually doesn’t seem all that exciting? Especially if you are doing it for a machine learning project. Fret not; data scraping comes in to save the day as it allows you to collect massive amounts of data in a fraction of the time it would take you to do it manually.
There are quite a few tutorials out there, but in this one, we’ll show you how to get the images you need from a static website in a simple way. We’ll use Python, some additional Py libraries, and proxies – so stay tuned.
Ella Moore
Mar 04, 2022
10 min read
New Web Scraping API: One API for All Your Scraping Needs
Web scraping should be simple. Yet, choosing the right solution often feels like a challenge – different APIs for different targets, multiple subscriptions, and unnecessary complexity. That’s why we’re introducing a more convenient way to collect data from various targets – our four scraping APIs are becoming one, more powerful than ever, Web Scraping API. Now, you can collect data from all targets – eCommerce, SERPs, social media, and web, with one unified API.
Dominykas Niaura
Apr 07, 2025
4 min read
How to Scrape Amazon Prices Using Excel
If you’re here, you already know Amazon constantly tweaks product prices. The eCommerce giant makes around 2.5 million price changes daily, resulting in the average item seeing new pricing roughly every ten minutes. For sellers, marketers, and savvy shoppers, that creates both a challenge and an opportunity.
This comprehensive guide walks you through proven methods – from Excel's built-in tools to powerful scraping APIs that can simplify your Amazon price monitoring workflow.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 31, 2025
8 min read
Comparing Web Crawling vs. Web Scraping
When it comes to gathering online data, two terms often create confusion: web crawling and web scraping. Although both involve extracting information from websites, they serve different purposes and employ distinct methods. In this article, we’ll break down these concepts, show you how they work, and help you decide which one suits your data extraction needs.
Justinas Tamasevicius
Mar 28, 2025
7 min read
How to Scrape Amazon Reviews
Amazon is the ultimate destination for online shoppers, so naturally, it’s also a goldmine of customer reviews. These reviews offer insights for businesses aiming to understand consumer preferences, researchers analyzing market trends, and shoppers making informed decisions. In this guide, we'll explore the types of data available from Amazon reviews, discuss various methods for scraping this information, and demonstrate how to scrape reviews from Amazon using our eCommerce Scraping API.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 18, 2025
6 min read
How to Hide Your IP Address: Top 5 Ways
Because the internet never forgets and every click leaves a digital footprint, hiding your IP address is sometimes essential. Staying anonymous enhances data security and grants access to geo-restricted content, though it comes with a few trade-offs. This guide covers 5 effective ways to hide your IP and protect your online privacy.
Vilius Sakutis
Mar 07, 2025
7 min read
Difference Between SOCKS5 Proxy vs. HTTP Proxy
Choosing the right proxy type is essential for optimizing performance, security, and efficiency in web data collection. SOCKS and HTTP proxies serve different technical needs, from handling large-scale web scraping projects to managing automation and secure connections. In this article, we’ll compare SOCKS (SOCKS5 in particular) and HTTP proxies, explore their advantages, and help you determine which option best supports your data-driven tasks. By the end, you’ll have the clarity to make an informed decision and scale your operations with confidence.
Mar 06, 2025
7 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is the Decodo Knowledge Hub?
The Decodo Knowledge Hub is the go-to resource for individual developers, teams and those who want to learn more in-depth about proxies and web scraping. It serves as a repository of information, guides, various code tutorials, integration & configuration examples and best practices.
What types of content and resources are available in the Knowledge Hub?
The Knowledge Hub features informative articles, tutorials, and integration guides on how to set up proxies in code and applications. It also offers comprehensive information about Decodo products, such as different types of proxies, scraping APIs, and powerful proxy tools.
How frequently is the content in the Knowledge Hub updated, and how can I stay informed about new additions or changes?
The Knowledge Hub is updated together with new product or feature releases, so you can be sure to always find information about anything new. Various code tutorials, integration guides, and many other valuable resources are added every couple of weeks. You'll soon be able to subscribe to our newsletter to stay informed about the latest content and trends in the proxy world!
What if I cannot find an answer here?
If you don't see an answer to your question, check out our documentation, Discord, or contact our 24/7 live chat support that will be more than happy to help you with your issue.
