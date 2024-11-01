Get More Done With Claude and Decodo
Join our webinar Chat, Automate, Build: Powering Claude with Live Web Data to learn how to research competitors, track prices, and automate weekly updates with Claude and Decodo through simple, step-by-step demos.
November 19 at 11:00 AM EST (UTC−5) · 30-minute walkthrough followed by live Q&A
Turn everyday tasks into simple AI workflows
Give us your 30 minutes, and we'll walk you through the setup and show each example in action, starting with tasks that need no coding:
Ask Claude to find and compare current information from the web.
Turn recurring competitor price checks into scheduled spreadsheet updates, without writing code.
See how Claude Code can help you build a custom tool powered by web data.
Webinar agenda
Part 1: AI tools & automation with Michael
Michael, founder of Boxmining and Superbash, will share how he uses AI tools to automate everyday tasks, explore practical use cases, and offer tips for getting started with AI-powered workflows.
Part 2: Hands-on Claude & Decodo demos with Robertas
Robertas will demonstrate how to connect Claude to live web data using Decodo, from researching competitors in Claude Chat and automating price tracking with Cowork to building custom data workflows with Claude Code.
Part 3: Live Q&A
Get your questions answered and learn how to start building your own AI-powered workflows.
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Meet your hosts
Michael Gu
Founder of Boxmining
Michael Gu is an entrepreneur and AI educator at Superbash, focused on practical AI tools, agents, and business workflows. As the founder of Boxmining, he brings experience building a digital media business and explaining emerging technology to a broad audience.
Robertas Lisickis
Content Writer at Decodo
Robertas Lisickis is a Content Writer at Decodo with a passion for AI, automation, and smarter ways of working. He loves exploring new AI tools, experimenting with practical workflows, and finding ways to make everyday tasks faster and easier.
30-Minute Webinar, Hours Saved Every Day
Tune in to learn how you can optimize your daily tasks and get an exclusive discount for Decodo's solutions.