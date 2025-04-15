🐍 Python Web Scraping: In-Depth Guide 2025
Welcome to 2025, the year of the snake – and what better way to celebrate than by mastering Python, the ultimate "snake" in the tech world! If you’re new to web scraping, don’t worry – this guide starts from the basics, guiding you step-by-step on collecting data from websites. Whether you’re curious about automating simple tasks or diving into more significant projects, Python makes it easy and fun to start. Let’s slither into the world of web scraping and see how powerful this tool can be!
Zilvinas Tamulis
Feb 28, 2025
15 min read
TL;DR
- Python is great for beginners and pros, with extensive libraries for web scraping;
- The most popular Python library choices for automation include Requests, BeautifulSoup, lxml, Scrapy, and Playwright;
- AI tools such as ChatGPT or Github Copilot are a great asset in helping with complex coding tasks;
- HTTP GET/POST requests are the foundation of Internet communication that are important to understand before web scraping;
- Headless browsers, such as Selenium or Playwright, are used to interact with JavaScript-heavy sites and manage cookies, sessions, and form submissions;
- Proxies add a layer of security and help you avoid IP bans, CAPTCHAs, and rate limitations.
What is web scraping in Python?
Collecting data from the Internet manually can be quite a hassle, especially when information is constantly changing. To help with this issue, developers employ web scraping scripts that function as digital assistants. These scripts can automatically visit websites and gather specific information, saving you from tedious manual copying and pasting. Web scraping involves writing programs that can read and extract data from web pages, transforming unstructured website content into organized, structured data that you can analyze or store in a database.
Thanks to its elegant syntax and powerful libraries like Beautiful Soup and Scrapy, Python has become the go-to programming language for web scraping. With these specialized libraries, Python makes it simple to navigate a website's HTML structure and extract precisely what you need – product prices, news articles, social media posts, or any other publicly available information.
The real beauty of Python lies in its versatility and ease of use. A beginner can write a simple script to collect data from a single web page in just a few lines of code. At the same time, experienced developers can build sophisticated systems that simultaneously handle authentication, respect rate limits, and simultaneously process data from multiple sources. This scalability, combined with Python's extensive data analysis libraries like Pandas and NumPy, creates a complete ecosystem where you can gather data and analyze and visualize it all within the same programming environment.
Use cases
Have doubts if web scraping is indeed the solution for you? Here are a few examples of how it can be employed in various fields:
- Price monitoring. Automatically tracks product prices across multiple online stores.
- Research data. Gathers scientific data from academic papers and databases.
- Job listings. Collects open positions from job boards and company sites.
- Competitor analysis. Monitors competitor prices and product offerings.
- News aggregation. Gathers news stories from various media outlets.
- Real estate listings. Collects property prices and details from housing websites.
- Weather data. Extracts temperature and forecast data from weather services.
- Market research. Gathers customer reviews and product feedback.
Install Python
Getting started with Python is simple and takes just a few minutes to set up and use. Follow these steps to get started right away:
- Visit the official Python website. Find the downloads page and download the correct version for your operating system.
- Run the installer. In the first window, you can customize your installation and select which packages you want to include. Leave all settings at their defaults except for the Add python.exe to PATH checkbox at the bottom – make sure to tick it before clicking Install Now. It's a useful option for running Python scripts from the Terminal efficiently. After you're done, Python will successfully slither its way inside your machine.
- Download an IDE. While it's technically possible to use Python through simple text files and terminal tools, we aren't living in the 1990s anymore. An Integrated Development Environment (IDE) is a must-have tool for any developer to efficiently and effectively write good quality code. Tools like Visual Studio Code or PyCharm make your life easier with syntax highlighting, code completion, integrated terminals, and more. Feel free to download any option you prefer.
- Create a test script. To ensure your installation succeeded, create a test file and name it decodo-test.py. Open the file in your installed IDE, write the following code and save the file:
import sysprint(sys.version)
5. Run the test script. To run your code, open your terminal tool (such as Command Prompt on Windows or an integrated one from your IDE), navigate to the directory where your script file is located (using cd path/to/file), and enter the following command:
python decodo-test.py
You should see the Python version printed in your terminal if everything was set up correctly. Congratulations, that's it! Feel free to play around with some other simple scripts, and if you run into any errors or issues, check out our comprehensive guide on how to solve and avoid them.
Python libraries for web scraping
On its own, Python isn't capable of doing much web scraping. While writing vast amounts of code from scratch is technically possible, libraries let you use tested, optimized code that others have created. They're pre-written collections of code that extend Python's capabilities, similar to how a smartphone becomes more powerful when you install helpful apps. This is particularly valuable in web scraping, where you must handle complex tasks like parsing HTML or managing browser interactions – writing these functions yourself would take ages.
The primary method a regular browser uses to get web pages is making requests. That's the first library you'll need, which is, funnily enough, called Requests. With the help of this library, you can send HTTP requests to websites and get responses in the form of HTML files that can then be read to extract valuable information. This exchange is the foundation of the internet, so it's a must-have library. Here's a helpful guide on how to get started.
Web pages are complex. Seriously. Browsers are smart enough to interpret the mess of HTML elements, text, and scripts to put them together and provide them in a clean, human-readable format. However, through simple requests, you'll only get the raw HTML, just a soup of incomprehensible text for a human to read. Beautiful Soup is a library for parsing data that you just received and only picking out the bits you need. It's an incredibly powerful library that goes through large bodies of text in a flash and is fully customizable to extract only the data that interests you.
lxml is a good alternative to Beautiful Soup for those who want speed and efficiency in their parsing tasks. It's a fast and powerful Python library for parsing and manipulating XML and HTML, offering support for XPath, XSLT, and ElementTree. You can even combine them for maximum efficiency, combining the convenience and simplicity of Beautiful Soup with lxlm's powerful features.
Finally, it's impossible to talk about web scraping without mentioning the biggest evil of them all – JavaScript. Most modern websites use dynamic content rendering, meaning that the information on a page is loaded from the server only after you receive the page. To get the full content, you must imitate a browser accessing the website with tools such as Selenium or Scrapy. Selenium automates web browsers to interact with dynamic content, while Scrapy is a framework optimized for efficiently crawling and extracting structured data from websites.
Here's a quick summary of the most valuable libraries and their features:
Requests
Beautiful Soup
lxml
Selenium
Scrapy
Primary use
Sending HTTP requests
Parsing HTML/XML
Fast HTML/XML parsing
Automating web browsers
Crawling and scraping websites
Handles JavaScript?
No
No
No
Yes (renders pages)
Limited (needs middleware)
Speed
Fast
Medium
Very fast
Slow
Very fast
Ease of use
Simple API
Easy-to-use
Slightly complex syntax
Requires setup and drivers
Medium learning curve
Used for
Fetching page content
Extracting specific elements
Parsing large HTML/XML files
Interacting with dynamic sites
Large-scale structured scraping
Supports async?
No
No
No
Limited
Yes
Built-in crawling?
No
No
No
No
Yes
AI coding tools for web scraping
Let's face it – nobody writes their code from scratch and spends hours on complex functions and browsing Stack Overflow for answers anymore. Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools have significantly enhanced the Python web scraping process by automating code generation, optimizing data extraction, and reducing the need for manual scripting. AI coding assistants, such as GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT, can help generate efficient web scraping scripts, suggest improvements, and debug errors, making the process more accessible even for beginners. Check out our article for a complete guide on the best AI coding tools that can assist in web scraping.
ChatGPT, in particular, has helped build thousands of web scraping applications in the past several years. It can generate custom Python scripts, explain complex concepts, and provide real-time troubleshooting advice. While it doesn’t directly scrape data, it helps structure code efficiently, saving time and effort. Learn more about leveraging ChatGPT for web scraping on our blog.
Setting up your environment
Let's get started with building the first Python script for web scraping. First, setting up a virtual environment, such as venv, is always a good idea. It helps create an isolated Python environment, preventing conflict between projects and ensuring a clean, manageable setup. Here's how you can do it on Windows:
- Open your terminal tool. The quickest way to do this is by using the key combination Win + R, typing cmd, and pressing Enter.
- Navigate to your project directory. Simply write the cd command with the path to the folder where you want to set up your project.
cd /path/to/your/project
3. Create a virtual environment. Replace project_env_name with your custom name.
python -m venv project_env_name
4. Activate the virtual environment. Note that the following command is for the Command Prompt on Windows and will not work with PowerShell or similar tools:
project_env_name/Scripts/activate
Once activated, your terminal will show the environment name at the beginning of the terminal line, and all installed packages will be isolated within it.
Next, let's get the required packages – for now, we'll get the Requests and Beautiful Soup libraries. They'll be enough to test some basic web scraping and parsing processes.
pip install requests beautifulsoup4
Finally, you can check if everything was installed correctly with the show command and the name of the installed package:
pip show package-name
If you haven't run into any errors up to this point, that means you've set up everything correctly and are ready to scrape the web!
Understanding HTTP requests
The Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) facilitates communication between clients and servers. It operates as a request-response protocol, allowing clients to send requests and servers to provide responses. It's the most basic foundation of how the internet works and how web pages reach the user.
For instance, if you want to view a web page, your browser sends an HTTP GET request to get the page you're requesting. The server hosting the website sends a response with content (such as HTML, CSS, and JS files) that is rendered on your screen. Alternatively, you may send stuff to a web server, such as forms, data, credentials, etc. This is accomplished by using the POST method.
Finally, while the client and server send each other information, they must let each other know if the communication is going smoothly. Therefore, each response is always paired with a response code, such as 200 for success or 404 for not found. Our help documentation has a complete list of possible response codes.
The Requests library is fundamental to this process, enabling you to send GET and POST requests through code. Instead of using a web browser to display visually formatted websites, Python Requests focuses on retrieving only the raw HTML and response data.
Let's start with a basic script – access a website and display the response status code to see if the request succeeded. Create a new file in your virtual environment and name it python-tutorial.py. Open the file with a text editor or an IDE and write the following code:
# Import the Requests libraryimport requests# Define the target URLurl = "https://example.com"# Send a GET requestresponse = requests.get(url)# Print the status codeprint(f"Status Code: {response.status_code}")
First, import the Requests library to be able to use it in the code. Then, define a variable URL with a string value for the website you want to access. To send a GET request, use the Requests library's .get() method and pass the url as the target to make the request. Finally, print the status_code of the response. You can run this script by entering the following command in the terminal:
python python-tutorial.py
Of course, you'll also want to retrieve the page's contents. Luckily, all you need to do is make a small change to the code above and replace status_code with text. Run the script again, and you'll get the raw HTML as the response in your terminal.
Parsing HTML and XML
Retrieving just HTML or XML is quite simple, but if you look at the results, it's pretty hard to make sense of them. These files are meant for the browsers to interpret and render content, but for any other application or human eye, it's an unreadable mess. That's where parsing comes into play.
Parsing is the process of analyzing a structured format, like HTML, XML, or JSON, to extract meaningful data or convert it into a usable structure. In web scraping, parsing is used to navigate and extract specific elements from a webpage's HTML content and then save it in a format that can later be read and analyzed.
Beautiful Soup is one of the most popular tools for extracting valuable data from raw, scraped HTML or XML. Instead of praising how powerful it is, let's see it in action and how it can scrape data from an HTML file. To start, import the library into the code by including the following line at the beginning:
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup
One of the most simple tasks in testing Beautiful Soup is extracting the title of the page. Here's the modified script showing how it's done:
import requestsfrom bs4 import BeautifulSoup# Define the target URLurl = "https://example.com"# Send a GET requestresponse = requests.get(url)# Parse the HTML contentsoup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "html.parser")# Print the title of the pageprint(soup.title.text)
The key difference is that instead of printing the result immediately, we include an extra line that parses it through the BeautifulSoup method. This allows you to use attributes such as .title that search through the HTML file, find the first <title> tag, and extract the .text content of it.
Run the script through your terminal tool again, and you should see the following result:
Example Domain
Just extracting titles isn't very useful. In real-world applications, you'd want to target the web page's content, such as product names, prices, reviews, and so on. Inspect Element helps to see the page's structure and where specific information is located. The example website has a short description in the first <p> (paragraph) element. Knowing this, you can make Beautiful Soup find this element and extract it:
import requestsfrom bs4 import BeautifulSoup# Define the target URLurl = "https://example.com"# Send a GET requestresponse = requests.get(url)# Parse the HTML contentsoup = BeautifulSoup(response.text, "html.parser")# Extract the first paragraphfirst_paragraph = soup.find("p")# Print the text contentprint(first_paragraph.text)
The code uses the Beautiful Soup's .find() method to find the first paragraph element in the HTML. If you got the paragraph's content as a result in your terminal – congratulations, you've taken your first steps into the world of web scraping!
Of course, these are just the building blocks in the grand scheme of things. Real websites can be much more complex, and elements aren't going to be easy to find and extract. In the following few sections, you'll see a few other challenges you might encounter and solutions for overcoming them.
JavaScript-rendered content
Gone are the days when websites were limited to just simple HTML files. Modern websites require hundreds of pages to store large amounts of information, while JavaScript-rendered content helps make them more dynamic and interactive. However, the more a website holds, the more complex it becomes to scrape.
By requesting a regular website that's just plain HTML, you simply request the web server and retrieve the content. With dynamic websites, the process is much different – after requesting a page, you'll only receive the canvas with most, if not all, information missing. With the help of JavaScript, the content is loaded from the host's backend server, filling in the blanks and creating a custom website. It can be tailored to a specific user or based on location, time, or other conditions.
Accessing these websites through a browser poses no issues, as you'll see the content appear before your eyes as it's rendered. For web scraping, simple requests can't render or load a page because they only perform the task of retrieving it. You'll need a way to imitate a browser to load the website and only then parse information from it.
Headless browsers are the most popular solution to this problem. A headless browser is a web browser that runs without a graphical user interface (GUI), allowing automated interactions with web pages. They're powerful enough to not only load JavaScript-heavy websites but also simulate user interactions, such as clicks or filling forms. The most popular headless browsers include Playwright, Puppeteer, and Selenium. Check out our full comparison table of their pros and cons.
Forms, sessions, and cookies
When web scraping websites, forms, sessions, and cookies play a crucial role in handling authentication, maintaining user state, and accessing protected content. A scraper may fail to retrieve data from behind login pages or trigger anti-bot measures without understanding what they are and how they work.
Forms
Many websites use forms to log in, search queries, or submit data. Scraping such pages requires sending form data (e.g., username and password) using an HTTP POST request. Some websites also use hidden form fields, CSRF tokens, or JavaScript-based validation, which scrapers must account for to submit the form successfully.
Here's an example script of how you can send a username and password in the payload to log in to a website:
import requests# Define login URL and credentialslogin_url = "https://example.com/login"payload = {"username": "your_username","password": "your_password"}# Fetch the login page to extract hidden tokens (if needed)login_page = session.get(login_url)# Submit login formresponse = session.post(login_url, data=payload)
Sessions
Websites also track user activity using sessions, which persist across multiple requests. A typical scenario is when a user logs in, the server assigns them a session ID, which is stored as a cookie and included in subsequent requests. By using a session object in Python, you can maintain login states and avoid getting logged out.
When scraping the same page multiple times, you can include this line before your first request to ensure that all subsequent requests will come from the same session and maintain connection information:
session = requests.Session()
Cookies
Finally, web pages also store small pieces of data called cookies in your browser to remember user information, set preferences, or enforce security measures. Handling cookies properly is necessary for scraping sites that require authentication or maintaining stateful interactions. Properly handling cookies, such as storing and sending them in HTTP requests, allows scrapers to interact with websites more naturally and access otherwise restricted content.
Sending cookies is super easy, as seen in the code below:
import requests# Define the target URLurl = "https://example.com/dashboard"# Define cookies as a dictionarycookies = {"session_id": "bond","user_token": "james_bond"}# Send a GET request with cookiesresponse = requests.get(url, cookies=cookies)# Print the responseprint(response.text)
Proxy integration
Many websites implement rate-limiting and anti-scraping measures, blocking repeated requests from a single IP. Proxies are essential for web scraping because they help you avoid IP bans, bypass geo-restrictions, and distribute requests across multiple IP addresses. By routing requests through a pool of rotating proxies, scrapers can mimic actual user behavior, ensuring efficient and uninterrupted data extraction. Proxies also enable access to localized content using IPs from different countries, making them invaluable for market research, price monitoring, and competitive analysis.
Here's an example of how you can implement proxies into your code:
import requests# Define the proxyproxy = "http://username:password@endpoint:port"# Set up the proxy dictionaryproxies = {"http": proxy,"https": proxy}# Send a request using the proxyurl = "https://example.com"response = requests.get(url, proxies=proxies)# Print the response statusprint(f"Status Code: {response.status_code}")
To keep your web scraping fast and uninterrupted, always use high-quality, reliable proxy services. The right proxies prevent IP bans, avoid slowdowns, and ensure seamless data collection so you can focus on extracting insights instead of troubleshooting blocked requests.
Decodo Core Scraping APIs
Web scraping can be quite a challenge – we get it. Writing your code from scratch can be fun but time-consuming and might not always lead to the desired results immediately. Fear not, as various tools have been built throughout the years to simplify web scraping and make it more accessible for everyone.
Decodo offers many Scraping APIs that seamlessly combine web scraping and proxies, providing a powerful solution for extracting data without worrying about bans or IP blocks. Designed for ease of use, they require minimal setup and can be effortlessly integrated into any codebase. The APIs support multiple response formats, including HTML, JSON, and structured tables, ensuring flexibility in data extraction. Additionally, Decodo offers a web interface, allowing users to configure and run web scraping jobs without coding. Whether you're collecting market data, monitoring competitors, or extracting structured content, Decodo’s Scraping APIs simplify the process from start to finish.
Unlock smarter data scraping
Explore the full features of our powerful Scraping APIs for free.
Best practices and pitfalls
When web scraping, knowing best practices and common pitfalls is essential to ensure your scraping is efficient and responsible. Here are five best practices and five pitfalls to keep in mind:
Best practices
- Respect robots.txt. Always check a website's robots.txt file to understand the rules regarding web scraping.
- Use user-agent headers. Customize your user-agent headers to simulate requests from a legitimate browser and avoid being flagged.
- Limit request frequency. Avoid overwhelming the website’s server by pacing your requests and using delays between them.
- Handle errors gracefully. Ensure your code can handle potential mistakes, such as network issues or missing data, without crashing.
- Stay within ethical boundaries and website policy. Be mindful of copyright, privacy considerations, and terms of service when scraping data.
Pitfalls
- Ignoring the website’s terms of service. Scraping content without checking a website's terms can lead to issues or blocking of your IP.
- Not handling CAPTCHAs or anti-bot mechanisms. Failing to account for CAPTCHAs or other security measures can cause your scraper to fail.
- Scraping too much data. Overloading your script with large volumes of data can cause performance issues or get your IP banned.
- Assuming the website's structure will remain the same. Websites often update their structure, so relying on hardcoded selectors can break your scraper.
- Ignoring rate limits. Not respecting the website's rate limits or scraping too quickly can result in your IP being blacklisted.
The final scrape
In this article, we’ve covered all the essentials for getting started with web scraping in Python. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced developer, it's crucial to stay updated on the latest trends, from classic Python libraries to emerging AI-powered tools. Python provides robust tools that make it easy to scrape data from websites, including dynamic content and complex pages. By following best practices and using solutions like Decodo’s Scraping APIs, you can efficiently extract the data you need from any website.
About the author
Zilvinas Tamulis
Technical Copywriter
A technical writer with over 4 years of experience, Žilvinas blends his studies in Multimedia & Computer Design with practical expertise in creating user manuals, guides, and technical documentation. His work includes developing web projects used by hundreds daily, drawing from hands-on experience with JavaScript, PHP, and Python.
Connect with Žilvinas via LinkedIn
All information on Decodo Blog is provided on an as is basis and for informational purposes only. We make no representation and disclaim all liability with respect to your use of any information contained on Decodo Blog or any third-party websites that may belinked therein.