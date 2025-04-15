JSON

JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a lightweight data-interchange format that is easy to read and write for humans and simple for machines to parse and generate. It represents data using key-value pairs and arrays, making it ideal for hierarchical or structured data exchange.

Also known as: JSON format.

Comparisons

  • JSON vs. XML: JSON is more concise and easier to read than XML.
  • JSON vs. CSV: JSON supports hierarchical data, while CSV is limited to tabular formats.
  • JSON vs. JSON-LD: JSON is a generic format for data exchange, whereas JSON-LD (JSON for Linked Data) enhances JSON by embedding semantic information for linked data applications like schema.org.

Pros

  • Human-readable: Easy to understand and debug.
  • Flexible: Supports complex nested structures.
  • Universally compatible: Used across multiple programming languages.

Cons

  • Verbose: Can be larger in size compared to binary formats.
  • Lack of schema validation: Does not inherently enforce data types or structure.

Example

Here is an example of JSON representing weather data:

{
  "location": "New York",
  "current_conditions": {
    "temperature": 72,
    "humidity": 65,
    "description": "Partly Cloudy"
  },
  "forecast": [
    {
      "day": "Monday",
      "high": 75,
      "low": 60,
      "description": "Sunny"
    },
    {
      "day": "Tuesday",
      "high": 78,
      "low": 62,
      "description": "Rainy"
    }
  ]
}

This format allows applications to fetch, parse, and display nested data, such as daily forecasts and current weather conditions, in a structured way.

