JSON
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a lightweight data-interchange format that is easy to read and write for humans and simple for machines to parse and generate. It represents data using key-value pairs and arrays, making it ideal for hierarchical or structured data exchange.
Also known as: JSON format.
Comparisons
- JSON vs. XML: JSON is more concise and easier to read than XML.
- JSON vs. CSV: JSON supports hierarchical data, while CSV is limited to tabular formats.
- JSON vs. JSON-LD: JSON is a generic format for data exchange, whereas JSON-LD (JSON for Linked Data) enhances JSON by embedding semantic information for linked data applications like schema.org.
Pros
- Human-readable: Easy to understand and debug.
- Flexible: Supports complex nested structures.
- Universally compatible: Used across multiple programming languages.
Cons
- Verbose: Can be larger in size compared to binary formats.
- Lack of schema validation: Does not inherently enforce data types or structure.
Example
Here is an example of JSON representing weather data:
{"location": "New York","current_conditions": {"temperature": 72,"humidity": 65,"description": "Partly Cloudy"},"forecast": [{"day": "Monday","high": 75,"low": 60,"description": "Sunny"},{"day": "Tuesday","high": 78,"low": 62,"description": "Rainy"}]}
This format allows applications to fetch, parse, and display nested data, such as daily forecasts and current weather conditions, in a structured way.