AI Enablement Lead

Full-time
Hybrid
Vilnius

Decodo is seeking an AI Enablement Lead. In this role, you will serve as the internal authority on applied AI, identifying opportunities where AI can create leverage, leading initiatives for adoption, and ensuring that teams have the necessary tools, workflows, and knowledge to deliver real value. You will work at the intersection of engineering capabilities and business outcomes, translating experimental insights into production-grade implementations. Collaboration with the Director of Engineering, Engineering Managers, Staff Engineers, and key business stakeholders will be essential to your success.

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About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of the internal AI roadmap by collaborating with Engineering Managers and business teams to identify high-impact opportunities and prioritize AI-driven workflow improvements.
  • Prototype and experiment with new AI technologies to create and standardize a comprehensive internal AI toolset for teams across the company.
  • Establish clear policies for AI use, develop tools to improve cost visibility, and manage token spending effectively to ensure sustainable growth.
  • Promote internal AI adoption and create a single source of truth for AI knowledge by organizing workshops, meetups, and cross-departmental training sessions.
  • Apply our leadership principles to guide your team and achieve results.
  • Stay updated on AI developments within other brand groups and adapt relevant learnings and best practices to our organization.

Your experience or skills:

  • A deep understanding of the AI landscape and core concepts, along with a strong desire to continuously experiment with new technologies.
  • Exceptional strategic thinking and problem-solving abilities, demonstrated by successfully driving cross-functional initiatives without direct reporting lines.
  • A highly collaborative and accountable mindset that brings structure to ambiguous, fast-paced environments.
  • Fluency in English (both written and spoken).
  • Hands-on prototyping skills using low-code platforms, Python, or direct API integrations (this is a significant advantage).
  • Prior experience in leading company-wide digital transformation or technology enablement initiatives (this is also a significant advantage).

Salary:

Gross salary: 4750 - 6700 EUR/month.

Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Apply now

Perks & Benefits

Well-being

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

Career growth

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

Building memories

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

Learning & development

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Hybrid work

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Flexible Hours

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.

Vacation Boost

Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.

AI Enablement Lead

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Decodo is committed to building an inclusive workplace with a diversity of backgrounds. We welcome applications from people of all ages, gender identities, sexual orientations, racial identities, ethnicities, religious beliefs, and disability statuses. To reduce the chance of unconscious bias, you may submit your CV without a photograph or other redundant information like age or marital status.

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