Account Manager (Chinese-speaking)
We are looking for a B2B Account Manager with 1–2 years of client management experience and full fluency in Mandarin Chinese and English. In this role, you will be the primary point of contact for our portfolio in the China market, utilizing local channels like WeChat to build strong relationships, ensure retention, and drive upselling opportunities. You will serve as a customer advocate and product expert, navigating Chinese business etiquette and technical product details to turn complex client challenges into successful business growth.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Serve as the primary contact and dedicated Account Manager for B2B clients in the Chinese market, utilizing regional communication channels (WeChat, email, phone, and in-person meetings) to maintain high retention and satisfaction.
- Actively uncover and pursue upselling opportunities within your portfolio, leading negotiations through to a successful close.
- Design and implement tailored initiatives for the region, including targeted campaigns, local feedback loops, and market-specific use cases.
- Function as a knowledgeable product expert, confidently explaining technical concepts and guiding both clients and internal teams.
- Monitor and update pipeline data within the CRM, tracking deal stages, follow-up actions, and customer details to maintain accurate reporting.
Your experience or skills:
- Minimum of 1 to 2 years of experience handling business accounts, with a clear history of achieving positive client results.
- Complete verbal and written fluency in Mandarin Chinese, paired with strong business English communication skills.
- Exceptional relationship-building abilities with a deep familiarity with Chinese corporate communication, negotiation styles, and business etiquette.
- Strong interpersonal skills to effectively champion client feedback and work alongside cross-functional internal departments.
- A strategic approach to managing accounts and identifying opportunities for commercial growth.
- Confidence in navigating complex client discussions and transforming challenges into positive outcomes.
- Ability to grasp technical product details and coordinate with internal teams to resolve client issues.
Salary:
Gross salary: 2000-3000 EUR/month + bonus
Please note that we are open to negotiating this range depending on your professional experience and core competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.