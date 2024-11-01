Chief of Staff
We are seeking a highly organized Chief of Staff or Strategic Business Operations Manager to act as the primary partner to the CEO in driving day-to-day operations. In this role, you will oversee company-wide performance tracking, lead cross-functional projects across finance and HR, and design scalable internal processes. This position requires native or professional fluency in both English and Lithuanian, alongside a proven track record of managing complex, end-to-end business operations with speed, quality, and high accountability.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Act as a strategic partner to the CEO in day-to-day operations: including budgeting, stakeholder management, communication and goal-tracking.
- Be responsible for company-wide performance, delivery and reporting.
- Overlook the business support functions in the organization, working cross-functionally with people, finance and other core roles.
- Be the go-to person for CEO and leadership team for process design and improvements, strategy planning and overview and cross-functional end-to-end project management.
Your experience or skills:
- Proven experience in strategic business operations or other relevant role.
- Fluency in English and Lithuanian.
- Strong project and stakeholder management skills, able to lead end-to-end projects, from problem to solution and execution.
- Excellent analytic skills and ability to translate complex topics into clear plans.
- High sense of ownership, initiative, and accountability.
- Priority for high-quality while maintaining speed of operations.
Salary:
Gross salary: from 4000 EUR/month.
Please note that we are open to negotiating this range depending on your professional experience and core competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.