Developer Relations Engineer
We are seeking a hands-on Developer Relations Engineer with expertise in web scraping, proxy management, and modern AI frameworks. In this role, you will take ownership of our technical documentation, build an active presence in the open-source and AI communities, and create practical, adoption-driven content. You will serve as the crucial bridge between web data extraction and the modern AI stack (RAG, LLM agents), helping developers solve complex scraping challenges while translating their real-world feedback into product growth.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Take complete ownership of technical documentation, rewriting, organizing, and maintaining it to ensure both developers and AI agents can easily find, understand, and integrate the product.
- Establish a strong footprint within the AI engineering and open-source ecosystems, actively engaging with developers on GitHub, social media, and community forums.
- Conceptualize and drive the production of adoption-focused content, identifying trending topics, compelling use cases, and practical tips to share with the developer audience.
- Serve as the internal champion for the web scraping community, translating common developer challenges—such as anti-bot detection, CAPTCHAs, and scalability hurdles—into concrete feedback for the product and marketing teams.
- Connect web data solutions to the modern AI stack, showing how web scraping integrates with RAG pipelines, LLM-powered tools, and autonomous AI agents.
- Represent our technical direction in external communities by engaging with developers, following open-source discussions, and sharing ecosystem insights back with internal teams.
Your experience or skills:
- Hands-on experience with web data extraction, scraping frameworks, and managing proxy infrastructure.
- Strong knowledge of APIs, HTTP/web protocols, and modern software development practices.
- Daily experience utilizing advanced AI tools, such as code assistants and workflow automation, alongside practical familiarity integrating LLMs into real-world applications like RAG and basic AI agents.
- Natural ability to demystify complex technical architectures and explain them clearly, concisely, and authentically.
- Self-driven approach to content creation and execution, with the initiative to start projects without needing a rigid content calendar or step-by-step guidance.
- Experience with AI agent frameworks, browser utility tools, MCP-related advancements, or developer infrastructure environments.
- Involvement in technical communities, open-source projects, conferences, or developer groups on platforms like Discord or Slack.
Nice to have:
- Practical experience utilizing automated browser automation frameworks such as Puppeteer, Playwright, or Selenium.
- Deep understanding of various proxy architectures and their specific applications for data collection at scale.
- Previous background in developer relations (DevRel), community engineering, or technical content creation.
- Experience integrating web data into modern AI frameworks like LangChain, LlamaIndex, CrewAI, or Model Context Protocol (MCP), with a solid grasp of how web access limitations impact these architectures.
Salary:
Gross salary: from 2800 EUR/month.
Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.