Engineering Manager
We are seeking an Engineering Manager at Decodo to drive Agile delivery, guide product technical strategy, and mentor a high-performing engineering team. In this role, you will lead people operations, maintain high architectural standards, and align with business stakeholders and vendors to ensure seamless execution.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Drive team execution in alignment with strategic business priorities, maintaining a fluid Agile workflow while anticipating and resolving delivery roadblocks.
- Serve as the technical authority for the product, partnering with engineering stakeholders to uphold high architecture standards and solve complex technical challenges.
- Oversee team leadership and talent management, including hiring, performance reviews, and active career mentoring for engineers.
- Maintain transparent communication across executive stakeholders and external vendors regarding project roadmaps, delivery statuses, and risk flags.
- Provide domain expertise to cross-functional teams within Decodo, joining client meetings and sales discussions to clarify product technicalities.
- Champion company leadership principles to inspire high performance, foster accountability, and achieve measurable outcomes.
Your experience or skills:
- Demonstrated track record in technical leadership and delivery management within high-velocity engineering environments.
- Deep engineering background capable of steering product architecture, guiding technical strategy, and mentoring developers.
- Professional fluency in English with exceptional verbal and written communication skills to align cross-functional teams, clients, and external vendors.
- Proactive, outcome-oriented approach with strong personal accountability and creative problem-solving capabilities.
Nice to Have:
- Proven background in system architecture design.
- Previous hands-on software development experience.
Tech Stack:
- Broad technical foundation with a strong emphasis on modern software development lifecycles (SDLC) and scalable system architecture (language agnostic).
Salary:
Gross salary: 6500 - 8600 EUR/month
Please note that we are open to negotiating this range depending on your professional experience and core competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.