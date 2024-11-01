© 2018-2026 decodo.com (formerly smartproxy.com). All Rights Reserved
We are seeking a dedicated Frontend Engineer to maintain and scale our core ReactJS and TypeScript codebase. In this role, you will build modern business solutions, optimize platform performance, and write clean, unit-tested code using state management libraries and build tools like Vite. Collaborating closely with Backend Engineers, Designers, and Product Owners, you will bring UI/UX designs from Figma into production, advocate for high engineering standards, and help shape the overall user experience.
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Gross salary: 3200 - 5600 EUR/month
Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.