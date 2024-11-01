Inbound Account Executive
We are seeking a proactive and creative Inbound Account Executive to drive new business and manage a fast-moving sales pipeline. In this role, you will balance structured sales processes with adaptable, out-of-the-box thinking to find unique angles and close deals. Working closely with cross-functional teams and utilizing modern sales tools, you will play a key role in accelerating our growth and delivering impactful business results.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Engage with active product users and leverage their existing momentum to drive meaningful commercial discussions.
- Manage the complete inbound sales cycle independently, from the initial lead inquiry through to a successful close.
- Respond rapidly to incoming leads, conduct structured discovery sessions, and guide prospects through an efficient purchasing process.
- Implement proven sales playbooks to ensure operational consistency while contributing your own insights to optimize the workflow.
- Partner closely with Account Management, Risk, and Technical teams to guarantee smooth customer onboarding and transitions.
- Maintain excellent CRM data quality to ensure full transparency and accurate tracking throughout the sales funnel.
Your experience or skills:
- 2 to 4 years of full-cycle sales experience, preferably with a strong foundation in SDR or BDR roles.
- Sharp and creative thinking, with a knack for finding unique angles and the courage to test new approaches.
- A forward-looking mindset that focuses on anticipating challenges and taking action rather than simply reacting.
- Strong pipeline discipline combined with the strategic judgment to know when to pivot from standard scripts.
- Confidence and clarity when navigating and managing a fast-moving sales pipeline.
- Familiarity with current sales automation, CRM, and prospecting tools.
A highly collaborative attitude with a natural comfort working across different departments to drive deals forward.
Nice to have:
- Experience in B2B SaaS or technical products.
- Familiarity with proxy, scraping, or web-data concepts.
- Experience working with technical buyers or developer audiences.
Salary:
Gross salary: 2800-3400 EUR/month + bonus
Please note that we are open to negotiating this range depending on your professional experience and core competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.