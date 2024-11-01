Junior Technical Researcher
Decodo is looking for an enthusiastic person who has a knack for researching AI tools and infrastructure. You should be able to look at products from a developer's point of view, spotting areas that could be better. Staying updated on AI trends is a must, along with the ability to bring in fresh ideas for use cases. Also, you'll need to share the technical vision with developers and internal teams, so great communication skills are key!
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Conduct ongoing research and evaluation of AI agent tools, developer products, and emerging players in the infrastructure space, transforming insights into actionable recommendations for our product and go-to-market strategies.
- Utilize our products comprehensively from a developer's viewpoint, assessing the experience across product paths, website, documentation, and technical messaging to pinpoint areas of friction, gaps, and ambiguous positioning.
- Monitor developments in the AI and agent landscape, including MCP, browser usage standards, interactions between agents, and new developer workflows, highlighting the most impactful aspects for our product strategy.
- Keep an up-to-date perspective on the agent tooling ecosystem, encompassing frameworks, SDKs, key competitors, and new categories pertinent to proxies, scraping, and developer infrastructure.
- Identify opportunities for integrating new agent-focused use cases with our existing proxy and scraping functionalities.
- Convey our technical vision within external communities by engaging with developers, participating in open-source discussions, and relaying ecosystem insights back to internal teams..
Your experience or skills:
- Practical experience in software development, along with a comprehension of developer workflows, technical products, and how developers assess tools in real-world scenarios.
- Deep understanding of the AI tools ecosystem, driven by a curiosity about agents, LLM applications, developer utilities, APIs, and technical workflows.
- Capable of critically assessing products from a developer’s viewpoint and translating findings into specific recommendations for product improvements, positioning, or integration strategies.
- Excellent written and verbal communication abilities, with the capacity to clearly articulate intricate technical trends to both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Adaptable to a rapidly changing environment, able to form opinions with limited information, and quick to adjust as the landscape evolves.
Nice to have:
- Experience with proxies, web scraping, browser automation, or data extraction tools.
- Knowledge of AI agent frameworks, tools for browser usage, MCP-related advancements, or developer infrastructure environments.
- Involvement in technical communities, open-source projects, conferences, or developer groups on platforms like Discord or Slack.pen-source ecosystems, conferences, or Discord/Slack developer groups on platforms like Discord or Slack.
Salary:
Gross salary: 2400 - 3800 EUR/month.
Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.