Mid Technical Researcher
Decodo is looking for a professional to research and evaluate AI agent tools and emerging infrastructure, turning findings into product recommendations. The role involves auditing the developer experience, identifying gaps in the AI ecosystem, and maintaining an updated view of the agent tooling landscape. The candidate will also connect new agent use cases with existing capabilities and represent the technical direction in external communities by engaging with developers and sharing insights.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Continuously explore and evaluate AI agent tools, developer products, and emerging infrastructure players, then convert findings into clear recommendations for our product and go-to-market strategy.
- Utilize our products end-to-end from a developer viewpoint, assessing the experience across product flows, website, documentation, and technical messaging to pinpoint friction, gaps, and misleading positioning.
- Monitor shifts in the AI and agent ecosystem, including MCP, browser-use standards, agent-to-agent trends, and new developer workflows, and highlight what is most important for our product strategy.
- Keep an updated view of the agent tooling landscape, including frameworks, SDKs, key competitors, and emerging categories relevant to proxies, scraping, and developer infrastructure.
- Identify opportunities to connect new agent-facing use cases and integrations with our existing proxy and scraping functionalities.
- Represent our technical direction in external communities by engaging with developers, following open-source discussions, and sharing ecosystem insights back with internal teams.
Your experience or skills:
- Over 3 years of practical software development experience, with a solid understanding of developer workflows, technical solutions, and how developers assess tools in real-world scenarios.
- Deep knowledge of the AI tooling landscape, with hands-on interest in agents, LLM applications, developer solutions, APIs, and technical workflows.
- Ability to assess products critically from a developer-user viewpoint and translate insights into specific product, positioning, or integration recommendations.
- Strong written and verbal communication skills, with the capability to distill complex technical trends clearly for both technical and non-technical audiences.
- Adept at working in a rapidly changing environment, forming opinions with partial information, and adapting quickly as the ecosystem evolves.
Nice to have:
- Knowledge of proxy servers, web scraping, browser automation, or data extraction tools.
- Experience with AI agent frameworks, browser utility tools, MCP-related advancements, or developer infrastructure environments.
- Involvement in technical communities, open-source projects, conferences, or developer groups on platforms like Discord or Slack.
Salary:
Gross salary: 2800 - 5600 EUR/month.
Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.