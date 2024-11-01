Outbound Account Executive
We are seeking a results-driven Outbound Account Executive to generate new revenue, lead end-to-end sales cycles, and partner with high-growth clients across diverse sectors. If you excel at high-stakes negotiation, thrive in a dynamic, fast-moving setting, and want to make an immediate impact within a collaborative team.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Take full responsibility for meeting revenue targets and scaling sales performance.
- Direct the complete outbound sales cycle, managing everything from initial discovery through contract finalization.
- Design targeted approaches to uncover and connect with prospects in key sectors, including AI, retail, e-commerce, and cybersecurity.
- Lead and mentor a small group of BDRs, establishing account priorities and refining outreach methodologies.
- Conduct high-impact sales presentations, tailoring pitches and value propositions to meet specific client needs.
- Actively attend key events and conferences to build strategic connections and uncover new commercial opportunities.
- Partner with Product and Engineering teams to share market feedback and align customer needs with product roadmaps.
- Continuously refine outbound strategies and workflows to improve overall team efficiency and results.
Why join us:
- Drive complex, large-scale sales opportunities targeting major enterprise accounts.
- Full authority over the outbound sales process, with the flexibility to experiment with and optimize your own strategies.
- Work alongside a skilled team of BDRs who assist with initial outreach and pipeline generation.
- Partner with industry-leading talent and gain firsthand experience with cutting-edge data technologies.
- Play a central role in scaling Decodo's market presence while benefiting from a competitive, results-focused bonus structure.
Your experience or skills:
- Minimum of 3 years spent in outbound B2B sales, preferably within the SaaS, IaaS, or technology solution sectors.
- Enterprise Execution: Demonstrated track record of driving complex, full-cycle sales processes to completion with enterprise-grade accounts.
- Highly developed negotiation, pitch presentation, and objection-handling capabilities.
- Proven history of surpassing revenue benchmarks and successfully closing deals across varied buyer personas.
- Proficient with modern sales technologies (such as Salesforce, LinkedIn Sales Navigator, and Outreach) alongside a metric-driven approach to prospect engagement.
Nice to have:
- Familiarity with IT infrastructure concepts, API integrations, or web scraping techniques.
- Prior experience closing deals with engineering leaders or selling into sectors such as e-commerce, retail, or cybersecurity.
- Proficiency in a secondary foreign language is considered a strong plus for global market coverage.
Salary:
Gross salary: 3300-4300 EUR/month + bonus
Please note that we are open to negotiating this range depending on your professional experience and core competencies.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.