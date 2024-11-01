Performance Marketing Manager (China)
Full-time / China
We're looking for a China Marketing Manager to own Strapi's growth in the China market. You'll lead paid search, SEO, and native channel acquisition (Baidu, WeChat, Zhihu, Bilibili, and more), turning market insight into a clear channel roadmap and measurable results. Working closely with content, design, product, and sales teams, you'll drive qualified traffic, optimize conversion, and scale Strapi's presence among Chinese developers and businesses.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Translate market knowledge into a clear channel roadmap for Strapi: what to run, where, why, and with what target metrics.
- Own Paid Search in China: structure, keywords, landing pages, budgets, bidding strategy, and reporting.
- Launch and optimize campaigns across relevant China ad ecosystems (based on product fit): Baidu, 360, Shenma, Toutiao/Bytedance, Tencent, and others.
- Collaborate with design and content teams to produce high-converting ads and landing pages for Strapi.
- Define the SEO strategy for China: topic clusters, landing page plan, competitor gap analysis, and keyword priorities.
- Partner closely with the China Content Manager: turn strategy into execution while owning outcome metrics (traffic quality, signup and purchase conversion).
- Identify technical and UX localization improvements that lift China CR% and reduce funnel drop-offs on Strapi.
- Identify and scale acquisition through native channels (depending on market reality): Zhihu, WeChat ecosystem, Bilibili, forums and communities, KOL/KOC collaborations, developer communities, and more.
- Maintain a clear view of competitor positioning, pricing tactics, channel mix, and messaging in China.
- Bring competitor-informed playbooks and adapt them to Strapi and our brand.
- Monitor regulatory and market changes affecting headless CMS adoption, open-source distribution, and marketing feasibility in China.
- Work with Product and Engineering to ensure China users have a smooth journey (payment, onboarding, documentation endpoints, and tooling expectations).
- Align with Sales and Customer Success on ICP targeting and feedback loops for lead quality and user objections.
Your experience or skills:
- Deep understanding of the China digital marketing ecosystem and how to acquire users through native channels.
- Proven track record scaling performance marketing in China (Paid Search and/or other paid channels).
- At least 3 years of experience marketing developer tools, open-source software, SaaS, CMS, cloud infrastructure, or closely related tech.
- Ability to build growth plans grounded in data, run experiments, and optimize funnel conversion end-to-end.
- Strong analytical skills: can define KPIs, build reporting, and make decisions based on results.
- Fluent Mandarin and strong working proficiency in English (written and verbal).
- Comfortable operating independently in a fast-paced international environment.
- Experience working at a headless CMS, developer tools company, or similar China-focused tech company.
- Experience with B2B SaaS and/or developer-targeted products.
- Experience with partnerships and affiliates in China.
- Understanding of China internet policies and constraints affecting marketing and distribution.
What we offer:
- Vacation days as per the Labour Code, plus additional vacation days after a certain period of employment.
- Learning and development: online courses and training programs.
- Access to mental health apps.
- Workation opportunities.
- Fully remote work environment.
- Company-sponsored tech equipment.
Perks & benefits:
- Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
- We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
- From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
- We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
- Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.
Submit your application
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