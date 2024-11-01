Performance Marketing Manager (China)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Translate market knowledge into a clear channel roadmap for Strapi: what to run, where, why, and with what target metrics.

Own Paid Search in China: structure, keywords, landing pages, budgets, bidding strategy, and reporting.

Launch and optimize campaigns across relevant China ad ecosystems (based on product fit): Baidu, 360, Shenma, Toutiao/Bytedance, Tencent, and others.

Collaborate with design and content teams to produce high-converting ads and landing pages for Strapi.

Define the SEO strategy for China: topic clusters, landing page plan, competitor gap analysis, and keyword priorities.

Partner closely with the China Content Manager: turn strategy into execution while owning outcome metrics (traffic quality, signup and purchase conversion).

Identify technical and UX localization improvements that lift China CR% and reduce funnel drop-offs on Strapi.

Identify and scale acquisition through native channels (depending on market reality): Zhihu, WeChat ecosystem, Bilibili, forums and communities, KOL/KOC collaborations, developer communities, and more.

Maintain a clear view of competitor positioning, pricing tactics, channel mix, and messaging in China.

Bring competitor-informed playbooks and adapt them to Strapi and our brand.

Monitor regulatory and market changes affecting headless CMS adoption, open-source distribution, and marketing feasibility in China.

Work with Product and Engineering to ensure China users have a smooth journey (payment, onboarding, documentation endpoints, and tooling expectations).

Align with Sales and Customer Success on ICP targeting and feedback loops for lead quality and user objections.

Your experience or skills:

Deep understanding of the China digital marketing ecosystem and how to acquire users through native channels.

Proven track record scaling performance marketing in China (Paid Search and/or other paid channels).

At least 3 years of experience marketing developer tools, open-source software, SaaS, CMS, cloud infrastructure, or closely related tech.

Ability to build growth plans grounded in data, run experiments, and optimize funnel conversion end-to-end.

Strong analytical skills: can define KPIs, build reporting, and make decisions based on results.

Fluent Mandarin and strong working proficiency in English (written and verbal).

Comfortable operating independently in a fast-paced international environment.

Experience working at a headless CMS, developer tools company, or similar China-focused tech company.

Experience with B2B SaaS and/or developer-targeted products.

Experience with partnerships and affiliates in China.

Understanding of China internet policies and constraints affecting marketing and distribution.

What we offer:

Vacation days as per the Labour Code, plus additional vacation days after a certain period of employment.

Learning and development: online courses and training programs.

Access to mental health apps.

Workation opportunities.

Fully remote work environment.

Company-sponsored tech equipment.

Perks & benefits: