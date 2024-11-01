Product Designer

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Develop intuitive user journeys through wireframes, interactive prototypes, and high-fidelity layouts.

Partner with product managers and engineers to transition designs from initial concept to final implementation.

Support and expand our design system to maintain visual and functional harmony across all digital products.

Execute user research and transform qualitative insights into practical design enhancements.

Ensure all designs adhere to accessibility guidelines and provide a seamless experience across all device types.

Participate in team reviews and offer constructive feedback to elevate the overall quality of our output.

Your experience or skills:

3 to 5 years of experience in UX/UI design for both web and mobile platforms.

Advanced skills in Figma, specifically using components, auto-layout, and prototyping features.

A strong collection of work showcasing a user-centered design approach and solid visual skills.

Experience working within agile teams alongside developers and product owners.

Ability to clearly explain and support your design choices to the team.

Good understanding of responsive design, accessibility rules, and modern design standards.

Self-motivated with a focus on detail and the ability to handle several projects at once.

Salary:

Monthly gross salary: 2800 to 4500 EUR. Please note that we are open to negotiating this range depending on your professional experience and core competencies.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.