About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Strategic Ownership: Lead the web and self-service sectors, from defining high-level strategy to achieving measurable results.

Build and update the product roadmap based on business goals, customer needs, and market trends.

Manage the full visitor-to-purchase journey, monitoring conversion metrics and time-to-value at every stage.

Perform user research to identify customer pain points and specific use cases within self-service environments.

Review platform data to spot usage trends and find ways to increase feature adoption and engagement.

Execute A/B tests to confirm product hypotheses and maximize conversion rates.

Work with the engineering team to define technical requirements and prioritize the product backlog.

Your experience or skills:

Minimum of 2 years in a Product Manager role or a comparable position.

Proven track record of managing product development from initial concept through to market launch and beyond.

Experience with self-service models or product-led growth (PLG) to drive user acquisition.

Strong ability to leverage user behavior and funnel metrics to pinpoint new growth opportunities.

Ability to perform user research and transform customer feedback into functional product features.

Skilled at clarifying complex technical concepts for various team members and stakeholders.

Practical experience working alongside cross-functional teams within an agile framework.

Nice to Have

Proven ability to improve conversion funnels using A/B testing and data-driven experiments.

Strong design sense with the ability to spot friction points and simplify complex user workflows.

Previous experience in UX design, user research, or conversion rate optimization (CRO).

What we offer:

Vacation days in accordance with the Labour Code, plus additional days off granted after a certain period of service.

Learning and development: access to online courses and training programs.

Mental health and wellbeing apps.

Workation flexibility.

Fully remote work environment.

Company-sponsored tech equipment.

Salary:

Gross salary is from 4700 EUR/month.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.