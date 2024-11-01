Senior DevOps Engineer
We are seeking a DevOps Engineer to manage, scale, and optimize the high-performance infrastructure powering Strapi's global platform. In this role, you will apply Infrastructure as Code (IaC) practices using Terraform and Ansible, implement monitoring solutions across Linux environments, and build robust CI/CD pipelines. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will leverage technologies like Kubernetes, GCP, and ArgoCD to drive architectural decisions, adopt cutting-edge tools, and ensure high availability for scalable content management services.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Design and deploy scalable, high-performance infrastructure through modern Infrastructure as Code (IaC) principles.
- Establish comprehensive monitoring and observability frameworks for both system performance and business-level metrics.
- Take full ownership of architectural choices, technical strategies, and system design decisions.
- Drive the ongoing evolution and refinement of core infrastructure, tools, and engineering practices.
- Identify emerging technology trends and construct seamless implementation roadmaps to integrate them.
- Proactively suggest, test, and implement innovative ideas to continuously improve technical operations.
Tech Stack:
- Ansible.
- Haproxy.
- Terraform.
- Shell.
- Kubernetes.
- Google Cloud Platform.
- ArgoCD.
- Redis.
- Kafka.
Your experience or skills:
- Solid background in configuring, managing, and troubleshooting Linux environments.
- Hands-on proficiency with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools like Terraform or Ansible.
- Practical knowledge of setting up application and infrastructure observability using platforms like Grafana, Prometheus, or Zabbix.
- Proven track record of designing, building, and maintaining automated CI/CD deployment pipelines.
- Demonstrated experience managing virtualized environments, container orchestrators like Kubernetes, or public cloud platforms.
Nice to Have:
- Server side development skills (Lua, Go).
- Experience using and managing AI tools.
- Experience managing proxies.
Nice to have:
- A degree in IT, engineering, or a related field.
- Familiarity with proxying/VPNs.
- Experience in people management.
Salary:
Gross salary: 5400 - 7400 EUR/month.
Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.