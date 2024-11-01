Squad Lead (Junior-Mid)
Decodo is looking for an engineering team lead to own their squad's roadmap and align delivery with Product priorities. The role involves managing and growing a team of direct reports while balancing features, technical debt, and bug fixes.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Own the squad's roadmap and keep delivery aligned with Product priorities.
- Lead and develop your direct reports through clear goals, ongoing feedback, and mentoring.
- Balance new features, experiments, technical debt, and bug fixes.
- Foster a healthy, highly motivated team.
- Anticipate and clear any delivery-related roadblocks.
- Set and manage delivery expectations through clear communication with stakeholders.
Your experience or skills:
- Experience working in an IT development environment (as an engineer, product owner, team lead, QA, or similar role).
- A collaborative mindset and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced setting.
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
- Solid communication, time management, and organizational skills.
- Accountability for both your own work and that of your direct reports.
- Fluency in English.
Nice to have:
- A degree in IT, engineering, or a related field.
- Familiarity with proxying/VPNs.
- Experience in people management.
Salary:
Gross salary: 4500 - 6000 EUR/month.
Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.
Perks & Benefits
Well-being
Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Career growth
We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
Building memories
From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
Learning & development
We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
Hybrid work
Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
Flexible Hours
Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
Vacation Boost
Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.