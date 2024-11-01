Web Content Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Update existing content units or upload new ones to the website.

Perform web QA from a marketing perspective, from initial concept to backend implementation.

Oversee marketing-driven experiments, including A/B tests, copy tests, and UX variations.

Work with marketing and web development teams to ensure new components and functionalities are convenient for content creators and uploaders.

Manage and own web content projects and initiatives, such as site-wide product rollouts.

Your experience or skills:

At least 2 years of experience in website administration.

Experience working with CMS platforms such as Prismic, WordPress, and/or Strapi.

Experience collaborating closely with an SEO team, with onsite SEO knowledge considered an advantage.

Experience managing and owning web content projects and initiatives, including site-wide product rollouts.

Knowledge of CRO is considered an advantage.

Fluency in spoken and written English.

Ability to work independently as well as within a team.

Strong time management and self-organization skills.

A strong sense of accountability.

Understanding of basic web performance and marketing metrics.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2100 - 2800 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.