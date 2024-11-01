Partnerships Manager (Junior/Mid)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Nurture and expand relationships with current partners by building strong connections and launching new collaborative initiatives.

Track key performance indicators for partners and analyse insights from the data.

Provide regular updates on objectives, achievements, challenges, and potential growth opportunities.

Review and enhance partners’ content and marketing campaigns to maximize business outcomes.

Negotiate new contracts and revisit existing agreements when needed.

Identify, reach out to, and onboard potential new partners.

Foster effective collaboration between teams and departments.

Lead projects and initiatives that support revenue growth within affiliate and marketing teams.

Stay informed about industry developments, marketing innovations, and emerging best practices.

Your experience or skills:

Couple of years of professional experience in digital marketing.

Excellent written and spoken English.

Strong sense of accountability and ownership.

Highly proactive and results-driven person, who is comfortable starting new projects and solving problems independently.

Nice to have:

Background in affiliate or partnership marketing.

Experience in SaaS or B2B marketing environments.

Familiarity with other performance marketing channels.

Tech Stack:

AI tools: ChatGPT, Claude, n8n, and similar platforms.

Microsoft Excel

SemRush, Ahrefs, or SimilarWeb.

Power BI or comparable platforms.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2000- 3500 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.