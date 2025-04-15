How do you parse XML with Python?

Python offers several built-in ways of parsing XML files, so you don’t need to rush to install any external libraries. The methods are the xml.dom.minidom and the xml.etree.ElementTree modules and XPath expressions. Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

xml.dom.minidom is a module in Python's standard library that provides a minimal implementation of the Document Object Model (DOM) for working with XML documents. The DOM represents the structure of XML documents as a tree of objects, making it simple to manage, traverse, and modify XML file content through code. It provides a full representation of the document, allowing you to manipulate and look through the XML data quickly. While it’s a very convenient way of doing so, this approach is memory-intensive and may not be efficient for large XML documents.

xml.etree.ElementTree provides a slightly different method to parse and manipulate XML documents. The module is based on the ElementTree API, which is more lightweight, efficient, and designed to be easy for everyday XML file processing tasks. It represents XML documents as a tree of Element objects. Each Element object represents an XML element in the document, and it can have child elements, attributes, and text content. While it lacks some of the features of the full DOM, it’s often faster and uses less memory, making it suitable for large documents.

XPath is another method you can use to navigate through an XML file. While it’s not a Python library, it’s a universal method to parse XML files that can be used in many other programming languages, such as JavaScript, Java, C, or C++. You can even use it to scrape the web with Google Sheets! It follows the logic of building an expression by writing a path from the root element to the desired destination node that details how an XML element should be reached. It’s not the easiest nut to crack, but it’s useful.

These are just a few ways of parsing XML files in Python. While there are many other methods to do it, the Python coding language stands out as a convenient and easy tool due to its lightweight, easy-to-use modules and simple implementation. In the following sections, we’ll explore the xml.etree.ElementTree module and XPath expression language in greater detail and see how they can be used with actual data to extract valuable data from XML files.