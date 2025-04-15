How to Scrape Google Reviews: A Step-by-Step Guide (2025)

What is Google review scraping?

Web scraping is the process of automatically extracting data from websites – think of it as automated copy-paste at scale. Scraping Google reviews, in particular, involves pulling review data (such as ratings and comments) from business listings and then working with it to extract valuable information and insights.

Google reviews offer a real-time pulse on how customers feel about a business, making them an excellent source for developers building sentiment analysis tools, tracking brand perception, or doing market research. From common complaints to highlighting what people love most, the data can reveal exactly what's driving customer behavior.

Methods to scrape Google reviews

There's more than one way to get your hands on Google review data, and you'll learn about each in this section. Some will be clean and straightforward, while others may require some tinkering to work. We'll introduce the 4 primary methods: using the Google Places API (the sanctioned route), manual scraping (for the masochists), scraping APIs (to skip the pain and get the gain), and automated scraping tools (for when you'd rather let code do all the heavy lifting).

Google Places API (official method)

The Google Places API is the cleanest, most reliable way to access Google review data. You can query a business by name and address to obtain its place_id, then use that to retrieve details such as name, rating, and user reviews in a structured JSON format, which is ideal for fast and clean integrations.

The catch? You only get a maximum of 5 reviews per place, and usage is subject to quotas and billing depending on your request volume. The reviews are also sorted by default, meaning you'll probably only see the most positive reviews or just the negative ones, whichever Google decides is more relevant.

Use this method if you need an official, stable source of limited review data, especially for smaller-scale projects, dashboards, or apps where compliance and data quality are more important than depth.

Manual scraping

Manual scraping involves visiting a Google Maps business page, opening the reviews section, and copying the necessary data. You can do it either by hand or with the help of browser tools like Chrome's DevTools or simple scripts. It’s slow, tedious, and not scalable, but it can get the job done in a pinch.

This approach is best for small-scale or one-time needs, such as gathering reviews for a single location or testing a concept before scaling it up. Use it when automation is overkill, and you just need a few examples to work with.

Scraping APIs

Scraping APIs simplify the process of extracting data by providing a ready-made solution to send requests, parse HTML, and bypass blocks like CAPTCHAs. They handle the heavy lifting so you don't have to deal with manual scraping or come up with solutions to bypass restrictions.

For example, Decodo's Web Scraping API offers a Google Maps Scraper that targets place names and ratings, making it easy to gather place data without the hassle of dealing with blocks or complex setups.

Scraping APIs are a great solution when you need reliable, scalable data extraction with minimal setup. Use them when you need to collect large amounts of data without needing to build your scraper or deal with technical roadblocks.

Automated scraping using Python

Automated scraping with Python lets you build custom scripts to extract data from Google reviews at scale. Using libraries like Selenium or Playwright, you can simulate browsing, interact with web pages, and scrape reviews at scale while also avoiding CAPTCHAs and rendering dynamic content.

Writing your custom scripts is the best method when you need to gather large volumes of reviews, especially from different businesses across many locations. If you're looking for flexibility, scalability, and the ability to customize your scraping process, automated scraping with Python is the ideal solution for serious review collection.

While this method offers complete freedom in how you collect data, it does require some effort to set up correctly. But don’t worry, this article will guide you step-by-step, starting from scratch and building up to a fully functional scraping solution.

In summary, here's a comparison of the mentioned methods to help you choose the best one: