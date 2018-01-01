PHP Technical Lead

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Take full responsibility for the technical architecture and decision-making across the product.

Work closely with the Engineering Manager on a daily basis to prioritize technical debt and plan/execute new initiatives.

Write clean, maintainable code while continuously improving development best practices.

Promote adherence to high coding standards within the team.

Engage actively in code reviews, help define quality benchmarks, and nurture a strong engineering culture.

Architect and implement scalable, high-performance systems.

Mentor junior and mid-level developers by sharing knowledge and offering technical guidance.

Develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation.

Partner with other engineering teams to deliver robust solutions and troubleshoot complex issues.

Assist with hiring efforts and contribute to the team’s growth and development.

Champion innovation and introduce new ideas to drive continuous improvement.

Your experience or skills:

Deep expertise in PHP, with a strong focus on the Symfony framework; familiarity with other modern frameworks is a plus.

Solid experience working with relational databases, particularly MySQL.

Strong proficiency in backend development.

Hands-on experience in Agile development environments.

Skilled in designing and implementing APIs.

Excellent analytical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Proven experience integrating third-party services and vendors.

Nice to have:

Hands-on experience with Kubernetes.

Tech Stack:

PHP/Symfony.

Redis.

Apache Kafka.

MySQL.

Docker/Kubernetes.

Sentry/Grafana/Prometheus.

Git.

Salary:

Gross salary: 5000 - 7000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.