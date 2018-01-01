Whistleblower Protection Policy

Decodo is committed to operating with transparency, accountability, and integrity. To support this, we encourage individuals to report any suspected wrongdoing without fear of retaliation. This Whistleblower Protection Policy outlines the framework for identifying, reporting, and investigating potential misconduct while ensuring the protection of whistleblowers.

1. Who is Covered by this Policy

This Policy applies to all current and former employees, contractors, interns, suppliers, partners, and any individuals or entities engaged in business with Decodo. It also extends to third parties who become aware of misconduct involving the Company.

2. What You Can Report

Reports may involve but are not limited to the following:

Corruption, bribery, or fraudulent behavior;

Criminal acts or administrative violations;

Workplace violence, harassment, or discrimination;

Breaches of legal obligations or ethical standards;

Violations of Decodo’s internal policies or practices;

Any action causing serious harm to the public interest.

3. Reporting Mechanisms

Anyone can report a concern using one of the following confidential options:

Reports can be submitted anonymously, allowing individuals to voice concerns without disclosing their identity. However, providing contact information such as an email address or phone number is encouraged, as it enables the Company to seek additional context, request clarifications, and share updates regarding the progress or outcome of the investigation.

While there is no mandatory format for submitting a report, the Company recommends including the following details to ensure a more effective and timely review of the concern:

A clear and comprehensive description of the issue being reported, including what occurred and why it is considered misconduct or a violation;

The names, roles, and departments of any individuals involved or with direct knowledge of the incident;

Key dates, times, and circumstances surrounding the alleged behavior or event;

Any relevant documentation or supporting materials, such as emails, photographs, or internal records, that may substantiate the claim.

Providing thorough and factual information at the outset increases the likelihood of a successful and accurate investigation, while also helping to safeguard the rights and interests of all parties involved.

Download the full version of our Whistleblower Protection Policy here.