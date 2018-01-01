Supplier Code of Conduct
At Decodo, we are firmly committed to the principles of ethical business conduct, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. This Supplier Code of Conduct ("Code") sets forth the expectations for all organizations that provide goods or services to Decodo and its affiliates. These include vendors, consultants, contractors, agents, and other third-party service providers ("Suppliers").
Suppliers are expected not only to adhere to this Code but also to operate in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations, industry best practices, and in alignment with internationally recognized standards such as the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct, the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) conventions, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
1. Human Rights and Labor Standards
2. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
3. Health, Safety, and Working Conditions
4. Environmental Stewardship
5. Business Ethics and Integrity
6. Anti-Money Laundering and Sanctions Compliance
7. Information Security, Data Protection, and Intellectual Property
8. Monitoring and Compliance
9. Reporting and Whistleblower Protection
10. Continuous Improvement and Collaboration
Download the full version of our Code of Conduct here.