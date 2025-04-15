Buy Bulk Proxies
Get the highest security and reliability levels with bulk proxies. Whether you need dedicated private proxies for uninterrupted high-speed connections, residential proxies for real-user IP authenticity, or budget-friendly shared proxies, we've got you covered with 99.99% uptime.
14-day money-back option
Choose the best bulk proxies type for you
Bulk residential
Bulk shared & dedicated datacenter
Bulk mobile
Bulk static residential (ISP)
Best for
Multi-accounting, market intelligence, ad verification, web scraping.
Market intelligence, cybersecurity, browsing.
App testing, multi-accounting, AdTech, price aggregation.
Monitoring SEO, web scraping, accessing “mission critical” apps
Features
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, 115M+ IPs in 195+ locations, 99.99% uptime, <0.5s response time, advanced targeting.
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, 10M+ IPs in 160+ locations, 99.99% uptime, <0.8s response time, 700+ mobile carriers, OS filtering.
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, worldwide locations, 100K+ shared IPs, 400+ subnets, <0.3s response time.
SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols, forever website sessions, unlimited traffic & bandwidth, IPs from premium ASNs.
Pay for
GBs
GBs or IPs
GBs
GBs or IPs
Explore bulk proxies locations worldwide
Seamlessly integrate bulk proxies with a variety of third-party applications and most popular programming languages. Get started fast with a user-friendly dashboard, unmatched flexibility, and global coverage.
United Kingdom
1.7M+ IPs
Enjoy the best features bulk proxies offer
Avoid restrictions with bulk residential and mobile IPs
Access geo-specific websites and local content effortlessly with bulk proxies. Created for speed and reliability, our residential proxies offer 99.68% success rates and <0.5s response times.
If you’re looking for more flexibility, our mobile proxies provide <0.8s response times and 99.48% success rates, perfect for automation, multi-accounting, and bypassing advanced anti-bot mechanisms.
Try powerful bulk ISP Proxies
Enjoy the fast speeds of datacenter proxies with the reliability of dedicated IPs. Our bulk ISP proxies provide fast, stable, and secure connections with 99.99% uptime.
ISP proxies are perfect for eCommerce or social media account management, market research, or accessing advanced targets.
Our bulk proxies offer top-notch session stability, SOCKS5 & HTTP(S) protocols support, and precise geo-targeting for every use case.
High-performance bulk proxies for every task
Whether you need to scale your data collection, automate workflows, or manage multiple accounts, our robust infrastructure ensures fast, secure, and uninterrupted access for all your operations.
HTTP(S) & SOCKS5
Leverage SOCKS5 and HTTP(S) protocols together with TCP and UDP support to access any target online, minus the CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Reliable infrastructure
Experience high-speed network and redundant architecture with 99.99% uptime, giving you stable connections even at scale.
Seamless tool integration
Pair bulk proxies hassle-free with your web scrapers, automation software, data-driven apps, and other third-party tools.
Precise geo-targeting
Access advanced country-, state-, city-, ASN-, and ZIP-level targeting with our bulk proxies to bypass geo-restrictions and view needed content.
Ethically-sourced IPs
Stay safe and sound with our GDPR-compliant proxy pool, which consists of legitimate, high-quality IPs from trusted partners who follow ethical business practices.
Easy proxy management
Dedicated and rotating IPs
Choose static IPs when you need long session stability or rotating proxies when extracting large volumes of data from various targets.
Blazing-fast performance
Enjoy low-latency, high-speed connections optimized for scraping, automation, and uninterrupted browsing.
24/7 tech support
Need help? Our tech wizards are available via LiveChat around the clock to assist you with setup, troubleshooting, and proxy selection.
Bulk proxies for every use case
Equip bulk proxies and avoid restrictions while managing multiple accounts, collecting publicly available data, or accessing region-specific content.
Web scraping
Gather large volumes of real-time data from various targets without CAPTCHAs or IP bans.
Price intelligence
Track your competitors, monitor emerging market trends, and stay ahead of your rivals.
Multi-accounting
Create and manage multiple social media or eCommerce platforms’ accounts and stay restriction-free.
AdTech
Validate your ad campaigns, identify and mitigate bot traffic, and check whether your ads are displayed correctly.
SEO performance
Monitor rankings, top-performing keywords, new opportunities and strengthen your SEO strategy.
AI training
Collect public data from various sources to improve your GPTs, LLMs, and AI agent's accuracy.
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Frequently asked questions
How can I manage bulk proxies efficiently for optimal performance?
Effectively managing bulk proxies requires automation, monitoring, and load balancing. Use proxy management tools or scripts to rotate and distribute requests evenly, ensuring no single IP is overused on the same target.
You should also monitor proxy performance regularly by tracking response times, success rates, and failure patterns, rotating underperforming IPs.
How do I avoid getting blocked when using bulk proxies?
To minimize blocks, rotate IPs frequently and mimic human-like browsing behavior by adjusting request intervals and using headers replicating real user agents. Distribute traffic across multiple IPs to prevent triggering anti-bot mechanisms on websites.
We recommend residential or mobile proxies for targets with advanced anti-proxy software. These proxies appear as real users, reducing the likelihood of detection or IP bans. Additionally, you should implement CAPTCHA-solving solutions to bypass verification challenges.
How do bulk proxies enhance privacy and anonymity?
Bulk proxies mask your real IP address by sending traffic through different servers, preventing websites from tracking your precise location and IP address. They help protect your browsing data from third parties, making it harder to trace online activities to a single source. For enhanced anonymity, bulk rotating proxies ensure that each request comes from a different IP, making it nearly impossible for websites to build a profile based on browsing habits. Businesses and individuals using proxies can maintain privacy while conducting competitive research, web scraping, and multi-accounting.
How does proxy rotation improve the effectiveness of bulk proxies?
Proxy rotation prevents IP bans and rate limits by switching to a different IP from the pool at regular intervals or after a set number of requests. This ensures no single proxy is overused, maintaining access to target websites without triggering security measures, such as CAPTCHAs or IP bans. Dynamic rotation is beneficial for large-scale data scraping, automated browsing, and ad verification, where continuous access is required. Additionally, rotating proxies distribute network load efficiently, improving reliability and success rates for tasks requiring high-volume connections.
What is the difference between dedicated and shared bulk proxies?
Dedicated bulk proxies are assigned to a single user, providing exclusive access, higher speeds, and a lower risk of being flagged due to misuse by others. Also known as private proxies, they are ideal for tasks requiring stability, such as running automated scripts, managing multiple accounts, or bypassing geo-restrictions.
Shared bulk proxies, on the other hand, are used by multiple users simultaneously, making them more cost-effective but slightly less reliable due to increased traffic. While shared proxies may work well for general browsing and lower-intensity tasks, dedicated proxies offer better performance for large-scale operations or advanced targets.
How do bulk proxies improve speed for large-scale operations?
Bulk proxies enable parallel connections, distributing requests across multiple IPs to prevent overloading and improve data retrieval speed. Bypassing rate limits imposed on a single IP allows businesses to collect large amounts of data without slowdowns. Optimized proxy routing through high-performance networks also reduces latency, ensuring faster response times for tasks such as web scraping, automation, and competitive monitoring.
How stable is the bulk proxy network?
The stability of a bulk proxy network depends on the quality of the proxy provider, the infrastructure supporting the IP pool, and the rotation strategy in place. Premium providers like Decodo maintain a diverse, high-quality proxy pool with regular monitoring to ensure uptime and performance.
Load balancing and failover mechanisms help minimize downtime, ensuring continuous connectivity even if some proxies become unavailable or restricted. By choosing a provider with a reliable network and proactive maintenance, users can achieve high success rates and uninterrupted access to any of the targets online.
Buy Bulk Proxies
Access 125M+ IPs in 195+ locations and complete your tasks with 99.99% uptime.
14-day money-back option