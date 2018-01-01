Code of Ethics

This Code of Ethics captures our core values and how we operate. Each of us plays a role in setting the standard for ethical behavior. By living these values and holding ourselves and others accountable, we contribute to a workplace culture that fosters trust, growth, and long-term success. This Code of Ethics represents our strong and consistent commitment to ethical conduct, legal compliance, and social responsibility in all that we do.

Every individual associated with the Decodo, whether an employee, contractor, or executive, is expected to uphold these principles. By aligning our values with our actions, we ensure that our business practices remain transparent, fair, and sustainable, building confidence and credibility with clients, regulators, and the communities we serve.

1. Core Values

The way we act and make decisions is shaped by the beliefs we hold as a company. These shared values influence how we treat each other and approach our work every day.

Respect for Individuals. We value every person's dignity and are committed to fostering fairness, inclusion, and respect in all our interactions.

Trustworthiness. We uphold our commitments and demonstrate integrity in all aspects of our work and interactions.

Transparency. We ensure openness and clarity in our processes, enabling stakeholders to understand and evaluate our actions and decisions.

Commitment to Excellence. We pursue the highest standards of performance while maintaining ethical conduct and accountability.

Long-Term Responsibility. We act with foresight, considering the broader environmental and social impact of our choices to promote sustainability and ethical progress.

We strive to build a culture at Decodo where these values are consistently reflected in everything we do. This ethical vision is embedded in our strategic goals, policies, and daily business conduct, serving as a moral compass for all.

2. Respect for People and Human Rights

3. Safe, Fair, and Inclusive Work Environment

4. Legal Compliance and Ethical Behavior in Business

5. Financial Accountability and Anti-Fraud

6. Data Ethics and Information Protection

7. Environmental and Social Responsibility

8. Ethical Sourcing and Third-Party Integrity

9. Monitoring and Continuous Improvement

10. Speak-Up Culture and Whistleblower Protection

11. Enforcement and Accountability

Download the full version of our Code of Ethics here.