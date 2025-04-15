Buy IPv4 Addresses

IPv4 Proxies

IPv4 proxies

Our network offers millions of premium IPv4 addresses to use as proxies. Standard IPv4 addresses let you access any target easily and quickly.


Unlike IPv6, IPv4 proxies are suitable for all purposes and lets you access all sites. Buy IPv4 addresses and use them in browsersbots, automation software, ad verification and more.

IP4 proxies

What are IPv4 proxies

IPv4 (internet protocol version 4) proxies are real devices that have IPv4 addresses. These addresses are the dominating protocol for two or more devices to communicate over the internet. An IPv4 proxy changes your IP address into its own address, thus masking your online identity and protecting your privacy.


Since it is the most widely spread IP protocol, it lets you access any site with ease. IPv4 addresses are limited to only 4.2 billion IPs, so every IPv4 proxy is getting more valuable every day.

contact-support.svg

Have questions?

Have questions?

We are here to help you in any way we can!

What other features our proxies offer:

AI-powered-CAPTCHAs-recognition.svg

Rotating network

Use advanced proxy rotation to change into a new IPv4 address for every connection.

Incognito.svg

Anonymous proxies

Our proxy network is highly anonymous, so IPv4 proxies do not send any proxy information in the HTTP header request.

+SOCKS5+addresses.svg

No subnetworks

Subnetworks let sites you connect to discover your proxies. IPv4 addresses in our network do not share a subnetwork.

Fastest residential proxies – now for less

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Featured in:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
