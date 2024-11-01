Junior Project Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Acting as a key partner to the Chief of Staff, helping manage and drive organizational priorities;

Supporting leadership with the coordination and execution of ongoing projects and initiatives;

Owning and maintaining internal communication channels to ensure company-wide alignment and transparency;

Creating content and presentations for company-wide meetings (e.g., OKR check-ins);

Assisting in the OKR planning and execution process;

Managing small to medium-scale projects and internal initiatives;

Leading cultural and operational initiatives, such as internal events;

Preparing materials for leadership team meetings and managing follow-ups and action items;

Enhancing and documenting organizational processes to improve team efficiency and productivity.

Your experience or skills:

At least 2 years of experience in project management or a fast-paced administrative or operational role;

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both English and Lithuanian;

Strong attention to detail, ensuring accuracy and completeness in all tasks;

Ability to effectively structure, organize, and prioritize workload;

Proactive mindset with strong problem-solving skills;

High level of professionalism, integrity, and discretion.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2000 - 2900 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.