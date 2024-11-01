Performance Marketing Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Build and scale user-acquisition campaigns aimed at developers, tech leads, data engineers, and other technical decision-makers across Google Search, Bing Search, and additional high-intent channels.

Continuously refine bidding strategies, keyword selection, ad groups, and overall account structure to maximize ROI and efficiency.

Experiment with new paid platforms, including YouTube, Reddit, X, TikTok, LinkedIn, and others.

Conduct structured A/B tests on creatives, headlines, landing pages, and value propositions.

Partner with product and content teams to craft performance-driven messaging and creative assets.

Provide briefs and collaborate on new landing pages, as well as the creation of image and copy assets.

Research competitors, analyze SERPs, and keep up with evolving market trends.

Plan and oversee PPC budgets, forecasts, and monthly pacing.

Turn performance data into clear, practical insights and recommendations for the broader team.

Maintain robust tracking (UTMs, GA4, conversions) in collaboration with analytics teams.

Your experience or skills:

2+ years of hands-on Google Ads experience, with search as a core competency.

Proven ability to manage complex, large-scale search campaigns (e.g., numerous simultaneous campaigns, technical products, sizable budgets, multi-market setups).

Deep understanding of campaign structure, bidding strategies, and keyword intent modeling.

Strong analytical decision-maker, able to act quickly and confidently based on data.

High sense of ownership - proactively drives initiatives and takes full responsibility for results.

Growth-driven mindset, eager to deepen expertise in PPC, analytics, and the wider media-buying ecosystem.

Experience working with YouTube, Reddit, TikTok, Meta, or other experimental or upper-funnel channels.

Background in B2B SaaS or technical products.

Familiarity with developer-oriented audiences, including engineers, data teams, AI practitioners, and infrastructure-focused roles.

Salary:

Gross salary: 1700-4200 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discuss a different salary based on your skills and competences.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.