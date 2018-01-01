Head of Product Design

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Develop and drive a design vision that ensures coherence, usability, and an outstanding user experience across all products.

Establish user research, testing, and validation processes to make informed design decisions.

Lead high-impact strategic initiatives and advocate for UX design perspective in product decisions.

Set high quality standards, and measure business impact of design decisions.

Keep the team focused on addressing the most critical user experience challenges and the highest-value UX improvement opportunities while executing the design strategy.

Establish clear goals, objectives and expectations where everyone understands their responsibilities and empower team members to take ownership of their work and results.

Support and encourage the team’s professional development and career progression.

Collaborate with product, engineering, marketing, and other stakeholders to deliver consistent product experiences.

Communicate design decisions effectively to stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

Your experience or skills:

5+ years of experience in the UX field, including 2+ years leading teams and mentoring talent.

Proven ability to develop design strategy, excellent user experience, and drive measurable business impact.

Experience with user research frameworks, validation methodologies, and translating insights into design decisions.

Proven track record of advocating for the design perspective and shaping product strategy.

Experience working closely with product, engineering, user research, and marketing.

Excellent communication and presentation abilities for executive-level and technical audiences.

Results-driven, customer-focused, and highly proactive with a strong “can-do” mindset.

Nice to have:

SaaS/technical product design experience with understanding of complex workflows and developer/tech user needs.

Strong understanding of B2B sales cycles and best practices in account management.

Demonstrated success in strategically upselling and expanding client accounts.

Experience managing global or enterprise-level clients.

Salary:

Gross salary: 5000 - 6500 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.