Mid/Senior PHP Developer

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Write clean, reusable code and improve best practices.

Design and build scalable, high-performance systems.

Own and justify technical and architectural decisions.

Knowledge sharing with other engineers.

Collaborate with teams to deliver quality solutions.

Resolve complex issues and document solutions.

Share knowledge and mentor team members.

Support hiring and contribute to team growth.

Bring fresh ideas and drive innovation.

Your experience or skills:

Profound knowledge in PHP, particularly with the Symfony framework (familiarity with other modern frameworks is beneficial).

Strong backend development skills.

Ability to design and implement APIs effectively.

Experience with relational databases, specifically MySQL.

Experience with message brokers like Apache Kafka.

Familiarity with Redis and its use for caching or data management.

Familiarity with monitoring tools such as Sentry, Grafana, or Prometheus.

Comfortable working in Agile teams and processes.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills.

Nice to have competencies:

Hands on experience working with Kubernetes.

Experience in integrating with 3rd party vendors.

Tech stack:

PHP/Symfony

Redis

Apache Kafka

MySQL

Docker/Kubernetes

Sentry/Grafana/Prometheus

Git

Salary:

Gross salary: 3200 - 7200 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.