What is ClonBrowser?

ClonBrowser is a powerful antidetect browser designed to help users manage multiple accounts, automate routine tasks, and run affiliate marketing campaigns without facing CAPTCHAs or IP bans.

Custom antidetect environment

Tailor the browsing experience to your needs. Over 30 advanced fingerprint and synchronization settings at your fingertips.

Easy proxy setup

Pair residential proxies with ClonBrowser browser in minutes. Leave complicated setups behind with a user-friendly dashboard.

RPA automation

Let the robots take care of your time-wasting tasks. Set up automations in just a few easy steps using ready-to-use templates.

Why residential proxies?

A residential proxy acts as an intermediary, helping users to get a unique IP address from a real desktop or mobile device tied to a local network. Due to its origin, residential proxies are great for secure online browsing, multiple account management, and web scraping with ClonBrowser antidetect browser.


Decodo provides top-tier residential proxies featuring a vast IP pool of 115M+ IPs across 195+ locations. With the quickest response time in the market (less than 0.5s), a success rate of 99.68%, and a wallet-friendly entry point with the Pay As You Go, Decodo stands as a go-to choice for a hustler or a fast-growing business.

Set up Decodo proxies with ClonBrowser

For starters, download the antidetect browser from the ClonBrowser website. The browser is available for Windows, MacOS (Intel & M Series), and Linux operating systems. Once you’ve installed the app, it’s time to create an account.

Screenshot-1.png

Integration with residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10). 
  5. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
2-ClonBrowser-.png

Setting up proxies with ClonBrowser

After you’ve got your endpoints, you can pair residential proxies with ClonBrowser.

1. In the main window, select the Proxies tab and click the + New button.

3-ClonBrowser.png

2. Then, select the proxy protocol. ClonBrowser supports HTTP, HTTPS, SOCKS5, and SOCKS5+TLS.

4-ClonBrowser.png

3. Enter proxy credentials – host, port, username, and password.

5-ClonBrowser.png

4. Test your connection by clicking on the Connect Test button. 

5. Click the Save button to complete the proxy setup.

Frequently asked questions

What is ClonBrowser?

ClonBrowser is an intuitive antidetect browser that offers unique fingerprint options. When paired with residential proxies, these settings eliminate the risk of getting flagged or banned.

What is ClonBrowser used for?

ClonBrowser is commonly used to manage multiple accounts online, complete AdTech tasks, run affiliate marketing campaigns, automate routine tasks, and collect publicly available data.

