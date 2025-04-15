Proxy Integration with Incogniton

Pair your Decodo’s residential proxies and an Incogniton antidetect browser to effortlessly manage multiple accounts without facing CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.

Get proxiesSee pricing

What is Incogniton?

Incogniton is a powerful and user-friendly anti-detection browser that gives you full control over your online data privacy.

Team accounts

Manage and collaborate with multiple team members by creating and assigning roles, permissions, and browser profiles within a shared workspace.

Task automation

Automate repetitive browser tasks effortlessly with Syncronizer and focus on what really matters without the advanced automation knowledge.

Selenium support

Control and automate your antidetect browser’s actions programmatically within a secure environment with Selenium and Rest API automation features.

Why residential proxies?

Residential proxies

Residential proxies serve as an intermediary between the user and the target, providing users with a new IP address from a real mobile or desktop device on a local network. Their authenticity makes residential proxies highly effective for multi-accounting, ad verification, real-time data collection, and more.

With over 115 million IPs across 195+ locations, Decodo is a top choice for residential proxies. It offers outstanding performance with a response time under 0.5 seconds, a 99.68% success rate, and a flexible Pay As You Go option for one-time projects, making it ideal for entrepreneurs and fast-growing businesses. Feeling wary? Give residential proxies a shot with a 3-day free trial.

Screenshot-1.png

Integration with residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
  3. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol
  4. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
  5. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Screenshot-2.png

Setting up proxies with Incogniton

After you’ve got your endpoints, it’s time to pair residential proxies with the Incogniton antidetect browser.


1. In the main Incogniton window, click on Proxy Management.

2. Then, under Proxy Creation click on Create Single Proxy.

Screenshot-3.png

3. Enter your IP address, host, port, username, and password

4. Test your proxy connection by clicking on the Check proxy button. 

Screenshot-4.png

5. Test your proxy connection by clicking on the Check proxy button. 

Step-by-step guide on how to set up proxies with Incogniton

Reliable proxies at affordable prices

Pick a plan that suits you. Get ahead with unblockable and stable proxies.

PAY AS YOU GO

No commitment

SAVE 50%

$3.5

/GB

Total:

Buy now

2 GB

SAVE 50%

$3.0

/GB

Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

8 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.75

/GB

Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial
MOST POPULAR

25 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.6

/GB

Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

50 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.45

/GB

Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

100 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.25

/GB

Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

250 GB

SAVE 50%

$2.0

/GB

Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Start free trial

500 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.75

/GB

Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

1,000 GB

SAVE 50%

$1.5

/GB

Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly

Use discount code - RESI50

Buy now

2,000 GB

SAVE 60%

$2.8

/GB

Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

5,000 GB

SAVE 69%

$2.2

/GB

Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan you access

55M+ ethically-sourced IPs

HTTPS & SOCKS5 support

<0.5s average response time

99.68% success rate

Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions

Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting

Rotating and sticky sessions

#1 IP quality in the market

Free 24/7 tech support

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best.

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Recognized by:

Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news
Cybernews
Hackernoon
Techjury
Techradar
Yahoo news

Explore our other proxy line products

What are proxies?

A proxy is an intermediary between you device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.

Residential Proxies

from $1.5/GB

Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more

ISP Proxies

from $0.35/IP

IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more

Mobile Proxies

from $4.5/GB

Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more

Datacenter Proxies

from $0.026/IP

Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more

Site Unblocker

from $1.6/1K req

A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more

Decodo Blog

Build knowledge on residential proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the perfect place.

Most recent

NEW
CYBERSECURITY
HIDE IP

What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits

Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.

Lukas Mikelionis

May 06, 2025

4 min read

Most popular

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Dec 19, 2023

7 min read

What Is a Backconnect Proxy
HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

What Is a Backconnect Proxy? A Complete Guide in 2025

James Keenan

Mar 21, 2024

6 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

Selenium Python web scraping
DATA COLLECTION
PYTHON

Scraping the Web with Selenium and Python: A Step-By-Step Tutorial

Dominykas Niaura

Nov 09, 2023

10 min read

Image-Hero.png
CYBERSECURITY

Top 5 Internet (Safety) Statistics You Should Know in 2025

Mariam Nakani

Jan 02, 2024

5 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

What is Incogniton?

Incogniton is an intuitive anti-detection browser that empowers you to take control of your online privacy. It allows you to manage multiple accounts or browser profiles while safeguarding against online fingerprinting.

With Incogniton, you can create virtual browser profiles, each with its own unique digital fingerprint, to appear as different users.

What is Incogniton used for?

The Incogniton browser is popular for use cases like web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech or SERP analysis.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

The Fastest Residential Proxies

Dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool from 195+ locations worldwide.

Try now

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved