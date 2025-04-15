Proxy Integration with Incogniton
Pair your Decodo’s residential proxies and an Incogniton antidetect browser to effortlessly manage multiple accounts without facing CAPTCHAs or IP blocks.
What is Incogniton?
Incogniton is a powerful and user-friendly anti-detection browser that gives you full control over your online data privacy.
Team accounts
Manage and collaborate with multiple team members by creating and assigning roles, permissions, and browser profiles within a shared workspace.
Task automation
Automate repetitive browser tasks effortlessly with Syncronizer and focus on what really matters without the advanced automation knowledge.
Selenium support
Control and automate your antidetect browser’s actions programmatically within a secure environment with Selenium and Rest API automation features.
Why residential proxies?
Residential proxies serve as an intermediary between the user and the target, providing users with a new IP address from a real mobile or desktop device on a local network. Their authenticity makes residential proxies highly effective for multi-accounting, ad verification, real-time data collection, and more.
With over 115 million IPs across 195+ locations, Decodo is a top choice for residential proxies. It offers outstanding performance with a response time under 0.5 seconds, a 99.68% success rate, and a flexible Pay As You Go option for one-time projects, making it ideal for entrepreneurs and fast-growing businesses. Feeling wary? Give residential proxies a shot with a 3-day free trial.
Integration with residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with Incogniton
After you’ve got your endpoints, it’s time to pair residential proxies with the Incogniton antidetect browser.
1. In the main Incogniton window, click on Proxy Management.
2. Then, under Proxy Creation click on Create Single Proxy.
3. Enter your IP address, host, port, username, and password.
4. Test your proxy connection by clicking on the Check proxy button.
Step-by-step guide on how to set up proxies with Incogniton
Frequently asked questions
What is Incogniton?
Incogniton is an intuitive anti-detection browser that empowers you to take control of your online privacy. It allows you to manage multiple accounts or browser profiles while safeguarding against online fingerprinting.
With Incogniton, you can create virtual browser profiles, each with its own unique digital fingerprint, to appear as different users.
What is Incogniton used for?
The Incogniton browser is popular for use cases like web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech or SERP analysis.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
