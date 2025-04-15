Proxy Integration with ScrapeBox
Elevate your web scraping and SEO game with Decodo’s residential proxies and the ScrapeBox tool.
What is ScrapeBox?
ScrapeBox is a go-to tool for public data collection and SEO. It allows you to gather and extract web data, automate tasks like harvesting URLs, conduct competitor research, build links, and so much more.
Quick multi-threaded operation
Experience lightning-fast performance with the ability to handle multiple simultaneous connections seamlessly.
Simple customization
Access various options and enjoy customization to suit your unique needs – all at a pocket-friendly price.
Numerous features add-ons
Unlock hundreds of features and over 30 free complimentary add-ons to enhance the tool and your SEO strategy.
Why residential proxies?
A residential proxy is an intermediary that allows users to get a real IP address from an authentic household device connected to a local network.
Decodo offers residential proxies with 115M+ HTTP(S) and SOCKS5 IPs in 195+ locations. Enjoy <0.5s response time, 99.68% success rate, 99.99% uptime, and unlimited threads and concurrent sessions. Feelin’ unsure? Test our residential proxies with a 3-day free trial or go for a flexible Pay As You Go payment option.
Set up Decodo proxies with ScrapeBox
First, let’s begin by visiting the official website of ScrapeBox to download the app. Once we have it downloaded, we can proceed to get things going.
Integration with residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard, find residential proxies by choosing Residential under the Residential Proxies column on the left panel, and select a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Navigate to the Endpoint generator below.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Setting up proxies with Scrapebox
After you’ve got your endpoints, you can pair residential proxies with ScrapeBox.
1. Open ScrapeBox.
2. Check the Use Proxies checkbox in Select Harvester and Proxies settings.
3. Click the Edit button found in the same settings menu to start setting up your proxies.
4. Depending on the authentication method you would like to use, type in the information of your chosen proxy authentication methodauthentication method as in the example below:
5. Save the proxy settings and you should see them appear in the Select Harvester and Proxies settings.
6. Select all the proxies you’ve entered and click the Modify button.
7. Select the option Mark all Proxies as Non-Socks proxies. If done correctly, you should see the letter “N” under each entered proxy in the “S” field in the proxy table.
8. Configure the rest of your ScrapeBox settings and run a test. To do this, check if the Harvester Status shows “Proxies Enabled”.
NOTE: Make sure you’re not checking the proxy status in the Proxy Editor itself, as you'll get a negative result. This happens because ScrapeBox doesn't support checks on backconnect proxies used by Decodo.
Configurations & Integrations
Easy Decodo proxy setup with popular applications and third-party tools. Check out these guides to get started right away.
Frequently asked questions
What is Scrapebox?
ScrapeBox is a software that automates the process of gathering data from websites.
What is Scrapebox used for?
The ScrapeBox tool is designed for use cases such as web scraping and SEO.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third-party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third-party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
