How to Send a POST Request With cURL?

What is a POST request in cURL?

A cURL POST request offers a method for communicating with web servers and APIs right from the Command line or within a script, enabling the transmission of data to either create or modify resources. This type of request is structured around several key components:

URL . Specifies the endpoint to which the request is sent. This is the target resource or API where the data will be processed, provided directly after the cURL command and options.

. Specifies the endpoint to which the request is sent. This is the target resource or API where the data will be processed, provided directly after the cURL command and options. Headers . Included using the -H or --header flag followed by the header name and value. Headers in a cURL POST request can include content type (e.g., -H "Content-Type: application/json" for JSON payloads), authentication (e.g., -H "Authorization: Bearer TOKEN" ), and any other necessary metadata required by the server or API.

. Included using the or flag followed by the header name and value. Headers in a cURL POST request can include content type (e.g., for JSON payloads), authentication (e.g., ), and any other necessary metadata required by the server or API. Body. The data payload of the POST request added using the -d or --data flag. This can be a string of key-value pairs for form data, a JSON string, or even a reference to a file containing the payload (using @filename syntax).

Building a cURL POST request with these components gives developers precise control over the data they send to servers, positioning cURL as an instrument for testing, automation, and engagement with web services.

cURL POST request: a step-by-step guide

cURL is a versatile command line tool widely used for interacting with servers, particularly for sending and receiving data across different protocols. Whether you're working with APIs, automating scripts, or troubleshooting network issues, understanding how to send POST requests with cURL is essential. This guide will take you through each step, from sending your first POST request to more advanced options. For those who need to work with proxies for added security or anonymity, be sure to check out our comprehensive cURL with proxies guide.

How to send a basic POST request?

To send a basic POST request with cURL, use the -X POST option followed by the URL you're targeting: