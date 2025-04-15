Proxy Integration with Genlogin
Secure your multiple accounts and bypass geo-restrictions by integrating our residential proxies into the Genlogin antidetect browser.
What is Genlogin?
Genlogin is an antidetect browser that generates real user fingerprints, allowing seamless multi-account management with advanced security features to prevent bans and protect privacy across platforms.
Real browser fingerprints
Generate authentic fingerprints from real user data, continuously updated 24/7, for seamless and undetectable browsing.
Enhanced security and privacy
Browse anonymously with full protection of your parameters, ensuring complete safety on any website.
Multi-account management
Manage multiple accounts with tools for profile sharing, automation, and online access without installation.
Why residential proxies?
Residential proxies serve as intermediaries by offering users authentic IP addresses from real household devices on local networks. These proxies are excellent for web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and many other tasks.
Decodo provides 115M+ residential proxy IPs from 195+ locations. Enjoy the cleanest IP reputation in the market, response times of <0.5 seconds, success rates of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go payment option. Start with a 3-day free trial to test the service!
Set up Decodo proxies with Genlogin
Start using Genlogin by downloading the application (available on Windows and macOS, including Intel and Apple Silicon versions). The first time you open the application, you can create a new account by clicking Get started and entering your email address, password, and contact number. Once you enter the activation code from your email, you’re ready to proceed.
Getting residential proxies
Log in to your Decodo dashboard. On the left panel, select the Residential proxy type, click on Residential, and choose a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:
- Open the Proxy setup tab.
- Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
- Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
- Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.
Integrating proxies with Genlogin
To integrate Genlogin with Decodo's residential proxies, open the antidetect browser and then:
1. Click Create profile on the left side menu and enter a name for your profile.
2. Below, select Your proxy for the proxy type, pick a protocol from the menu (our residential proxies support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5), and enter your proxy credentials.
3. Find the Create profile button above to finish creating your new browser profile.
4. Go to the Profiles tab, where you’ll find the profile you’ve just created. Once you click Start, an instance of TitanBrowser will be launched, allowing you to browse the web undetected.
Explore other integrations
Pair Decodo residential proxies with a range of third-party tools and access the web without restrictions.
No commitment
$3.5
/GB
Total:
2 GB
$3.0
/GB
Total:$6 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
8 GB
$2.75
/GB
Total:$22 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
25 GB
$2.6
/GB
Total:$65 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
50 GB
$2.45
/GB
Total:$123 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
100 GB
$2.25
/GB
Total:$225 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
250 GB
$2.0
/GB
Total:$500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
500 GB
$1.75
/GB
Total:$875 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
1,000 GB
$1.5
/GB
Total:$1500 + VAT billed monthly
Use discount code - RESI50
2,000 GB
$2.8
/GB
Total:$5600 + VAT billed monthly
5,000 GB
$2.2
/GB
Total:$11000 + VAT billed monthly
With each plan you access
55M+ ethically-sourced IPs
HTTPS & SOCKS5 support
<0.5s average response time
99.68% success rate
Unlimited threads & concurrent sessions
Country, state, city ASN & ZIP code targeting
Rotating and sticky sessions
#1 IP quality in the market
Free 24/7 tech support
SSL Secure Payment
Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL
What people are saying about us
We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best
Best online Customer support I've gotten
Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...
We almost forgot we're using proxy
Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...
Perfect and reliable proxy service
I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...
Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support
The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...
Best Usability 2025
Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.
Best User Adoption 2025
Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.
Best Value Provider 2024
Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.
Featured in:
Explore our other proxy line products
What are proxies?
A proxy is an intermediary between your device and the internet, forwarding requests between your device and the internet while masking your IP address.
Residential Proxies
from $1.5/GB
Real, physical device IPs that provide a genuine online identity and enhance your anonymity online. Learn more
ISP Proxies
from $0.35/IP
IPs assigned by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), offering efficient and location-specific online access with minimal latency. Learn more
Mobile Proxies
from $4.5/GB
Mobile device based IPs offering anonymity and real user behavior for mobile-related activities on the internet. Learn more
Datacenter Proxies
from $0.026/IP
Remote computers with unique IPs for tasks requiring scalability, fast response times, and reliable connections. Learn more
Site Unblocker
from $1.6/1K req
A powerful application for all proxying activities offering dynamic rendering, browser fingerprinting, and much more. Learn more
Decodo Blog
Build knowledge on residential proxies, or pick up some dope ideas for your next project - our blog is just the perfect place.
Most recent
What Is a Dedicated Proxy? Key Types & Benefits
Ever feel like you're sharing a slow lane on the information highway? Standard proxies act as intermediaries, masking your IP address for privacy or accessing geo-specific web data. But when performance and a clean reputation matter most, dedicated proxies step in as a powerful solution offering exclusive access, speed, and stability tailored to your needs.
Lukas Mikelionis
May 06, 2025
4 min read
Most popular
Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?
At first glance, residential and datacenter proxies may seem the same. Both types act as intermediaries that hide your IP address, allowing you to access restricted websites and geo-blocked content. However, there are some important differences between residential and datacenter proxies that you should know before making a decision. We’re happy to walk you through the differences so you can choose what's right for you.
Vilius Sakutis
Dec 19, 2023
7 min read
Ad Verification Best Practices: A Comprehensive Guide
According to Markets and Markets research, the AdTech market is projected to grow from $579.4B (2023) to $1496.2B by 2030, with an annual growth rate of 14.5%. As the ad verification landscape accelerates, so does the need to collect publicly available real-time data.
In this guide, we’ll explore the essential strategies and techniques required to maintain ad integrity, combat fraud, and maximize campaign performance in this ever-changing industry. Our marketing experts gathered all the best practices
Vilius Sakutis
Mar 25, 2024
6 min read
How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025
Google Maps scraping is the process of using automated tools or scripts to extract information like business names, locations, and reviews from Google Maps. In this blog post, we’ll discuss the benefits of scraping Google Maps with a step-by-step guide on how to do it using Python, and introduce Decodo's ready-made scraper for those who prefer not to code.
Dominykas Niaura
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Python Errors and Exceptions: An Ultimate Guide to Different Types and Solutions
In this article, we’ll explore the different kinds of errors and exceptions, what causes them, and provide solutions to solving them. No more headaches and cursing your code until it gets scared and starts working – master the language of Python to understand precisely what it wants from you.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Feb 05, 2024
6 min read
Parsing XML in Python – The Ultimate Guide 2024
Standards are a means to clear and define communication between people and things in the world. For example, the human language, USB sockets on computers, or the fact that you must add cereal before pouring milk. When it comes to computer applications and systems, one standard stands out above the rest as the most popular choice for developers – XML (eXtensible Markup Language). In this article, we’ll explore how you can parse data from XML files using Python’s built-in libraries, see the best methods to do so, and understand the importance of effectively reading information.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Feb 28, 2024
13 min read
How to Scrape GitHub: A Practical Tutorial 2025
GitHub is one of the most significant sources of technical knowledge on the internet, especially for developers building intricate applications. Follow this guide to learn how to extract this valuable data and effortlessly follow the latest tech trends.
Zilvinas Tamulis
Mar 29, 2024
10 min read
Frequently asked questions
What is Genlogin?
Genlogin is an antidetect browser that generates real user fingerprints for secure multi-account management and privacy protection.
What is Genlogin used for?
Genlogin is used to manage multiple online accounts, prevent bans, and enhance browsing anonymity by simulating authentic browser environments.
Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.
The Fastest Residential Proxies
Dive into a 115M+ ethically-sourced residential IP pool from 195+ locations worldwide.
14-day money-back option