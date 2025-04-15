Proxy Integration with Genlogin

Secure your multiple accounts and bypass geo-restrictions by integrating our residential proxies into the Genlogin antidetect browser.

What is Genlogin?

Genlogin is an antidetect browser that generates real user fingerprints, allowing seamless multi-account management with advanced security features to prevent bans and protect privacy across platforms.

Real browser fingerprints

Generate authentic fingerprints from real user data, continuously updated 24/7, for seamless and undetectable browsing.

Enhanced security and privacy

Browse anonymously with full protection of your parameters, ensuring complete safety on any website.

Multi-account management

Manage multiple accounts with tools for profile sharing, automation, and online access without installation.

Why residential proxies?

Residential proxies serve as intermediaries by offering users authentic IP addresses from real household devices on local networks. These proxies are excellent for web scraping, multi-accounting, AdTech, and many other tasks.


Decodo provides 115M+ residential proxy IPs from 195+ locations. Enjoy the cleanest IP reputation in the market, response times of <0.5 seconds, success rates of 99.68%, and a flexible Pay As You Go payment option. Start with a 3-day free trial to test the service!

Set up Decodo proxies with Genlogin

Start using Genlogin by downloading the application (available on Windows and macOS, including Intel and Apple Silicon versions). The first time you open the application, you can create a new account by clicking Get started and entering your email address, password, and contact number. Once you enter the activation code from your email, you’re ready to proceed.

Screenshot-1.png

Getting residential proxies

Log in to your Decodo dashboard. On the left panel, select the Residential proxy type, click on Residential, and choose a plan that suits your needs. Then, follow these steps:


  1. Open the Proxy setup tab.
  2. Configure the parameters. Set your authentication method, location, session type, and protocol.
  3. Select the number of proxy endpoints you want to generate (default – 10).
  4. Copy the endpoints by clicking the Copy button.

Integrating proxies with Genlogin

To integrate Genlogin with Decodo's residential proxies, open the antidetect browser and then:


1. Click Create profile on the left side menu and enter a name for your profile.

2. Below, select Your proxy for the proxy type, pick a protocol from the menu (our residential proxies support HTTP, HTTPS, and SOCKS5), and enter your proxy credentials.

3. Find the Create profile button above to finish creating your new browser profile.

4. Go to the Profiles tab, where you’ll find the profile you’ve just created. Once you click Start, an instance of TitanBrowser will be launched, allowing you to browse the web undetected.

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

Frequently asked questions

What is Genlogin?

Genlogin is an antidetect browser that generates real user fingerprints for secure multi-account management and privacy protection.

What is Genlogin used for?

Genlogin is used to manage multiple online accounts, prevent bans, and enhance browsing anonymity by simulating authentic browser environments.

Be aware that any tools mentioned in this article belong to a third party, not Decodo. Therefore, Decodo will not be responsible for any of the services offered by the third party. Make sure to thoroughly review the third party’s policies and practices, or do your due diligence, before using or accessing any of their services.

