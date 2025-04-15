Google Lens Scraper API

Cut time on data collection with a ready-made Google Lens scraper and get real-time structured data from Google Lens with our all-in-one Google Lens API, powered by built-in JS rendering and automated parsing.


Try for freeSign up with Google

125M+

IPs worldwide

100%

success rate

requests

100+

ready-made templates

7-day

free trial

Be ahead of the Google Lens scraping game

Extract data from Google Lens

SERP Scraping API is a powerful data collector that combines a web scraper, a data parser, and a pool of 125M+ residential, mobile, ISP, and datacenter proxies.

Here are some of the key data points you can extract with it:

  • Title of matched content
  • Source URL or search result URL
  • Domain of the matched source
  • Thumbnail image
  • Position in search results

Try Google Lens scraper for free

What is a Google Lens scraper?

Google Lens scraper is a handy tool that extracts visual search data from Google Lens.

With our Google Lens scraper API, you can send a single API request and receive the data you need in structured JSON or CSV format. Even if a request fails, we’ll automatically retry until the data is delivered, paying only for successful requests.

Designed by our experienced developers, this tool offers you a range of handy features:



Built-in scraper and parser

JavaScript rendering

Easy API integration

Targeting by device and browser type

No CAPTCHAs or IP blocks

Get Google Play scraper

Scrape Google Play with Python, Node.js, or cURL

Our Google Play scraper API supports all popular programming languages for hassle-free integration with your business tools.

DocumentationGitHub
import requests


url = "https://scraper-api.decodo.com/v2/scrape"


payload = {
      "target": "google_lens",
      "query": "https://www.humanesociety.org/sites/default/files/2021-06/hamster-540188.jpg",
      "headless": "html",
      "parse": True
}


headers = {
    "accept": "application/json",
    "content-type": "application/json",
    "authorization": "Basic [YOUR_BASE64_ENCODED_CREDENTIALS]"
}


response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)


print(response.text)

Google Lens API is full of awesomeness

Scrape Google Lens with ease using our powerful API. From flexible output options to built-in proxy integration, we ensure seamless data collection without blocks or CAPTCHAs.

Flexible output options

Get HTML, JSON, or parsed table results to match your scraping preferences.

100% success

Pay only for successfully retrieved data from your Google Lens queries.

Real-time or on-demand results

Choose when you need the data with scheduled or real-time data retrieval.

Advanced anti-bot measures

Avoid detection, CAPTCHAs, and IP bans with built-in browser fingerprints.

Easy integration

Connect our API to your workflows with quick start guides and ready-to-use code samples.

Proxy integration

Scrape without limits with 125M+ residential, mobile, datacenter, and ISP proxies under the hood.

API Playground

Send test requests instantly through our interactive API Playground in the dashboard.

Free trial

Explore our advanced scraping solutions with a 7-day free trial and 1K requests.

Start 7-day free trial

Find the right Google Lens scraping solution for you

Explore our Google Lens scraper API and choose the solution that suits you best – from Core scrapers to Advanced solutions.

Core

Advanced

Success rate

100%

100%

Payment

No. of requests

No. of requests

Advanced geo-targeting

US, CA, GB, DE, FR, NL, JP, RO

Worldwide

Requests per second

30+

Unlimited

API playground

Proxy management

Pre-build scraper

Anti-bot bypassing

Task scheduling

Premium proxy pool

Ready-made templates

JavaScript rendering

From $0.08/1k req
From $0.95/1k req

Explore our plans for any Google Lens scraping demand

Start collecting real-time data from Google Lens and stay ahead of the competition.

90K requests

$0.32

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

700K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 56%

$0.14

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 63%

$0.12

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

4.5M requests

SAVE 66%

$0.11

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

10M requests

SAVE 69%

$0.1

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

22.2M requests

SAVE 72%

$0.09

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

50M requests

SAVE 75%

$0.08

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

23K requests

$1.25

/1K req

Total:$29 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

82K requests

POPULAR
SAVE 4%

$1.2

/1K req

Total:$99 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

216K requests

SAVE 8%

$1.15

/1K req

Total:$249 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

455K requests

SAVE 12%

$1.1

/1K req

Total:$499 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

950K requests

SAVE 16%

$1.05

/1K req

Total:$999 + VAT billed monthly

Start free trial

2M requests

SAVE 20%

$1.0

/1K req

Total:$1999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

4.2M requests

SAVE 24%

$0.95

/1K req

Total:$3999 + VAT billed monthly

Buy now

With each plan, you access:

API Playground

Pre-built scraper

Proxy management

Anti-bot bypassing

Geo-targeting

14-day money-back

SSL Secure Payment

Your information is protected by 256-bit SSL

What people are saying about us

We're thrilled to have the support of our 85K+ clients and the industry's best

Best online Customer support I've gotten

Customer Support is amazing, agent walked me through an issue I've been dealing since...

Read more

We almost forgot we're using proxy

Many regions/configurations available. Convenient API. Very reliable -- issues happen...

Read more

Perfect and reliable proxy service

I was in need of a proxy to pass some hard country IP location check and Decodo g...

Read more

Well designed interface, flexible API, responsive support

The API is flexible, logical and easy to set up, fail rate is pretty much zero, so th...

Read more

Best Usability 2025

Awarded for the ease of use and fastest time to value for proxy and scraping solutions.

Best User Adoption 2025

Praised for the seamless onboarding experience and impactful engagement efforts.

Best Value Provider 2024

Recognized 4 years in a row for premium quality products with the best entry point.

Techradar

The best proxy of 2025, that’s highly affordable for most use cases.

Proxyway

The provider has become an all-rounder that tries to retain these winning qualities.

PCMag

Decodo’s residential proxy service is crucial for your business’s data collection.

Trusted by:

Decodo blog

Build knowledge on our solutions and improve your workflows with step-by-step guides, expert tips, and developer articles.

Most recent

NEW
DATA COLLECTION
BIG DATA
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

AI Training Data: Definition, Sources & Best Practices

After years of progress, AI has gotten a lot better at acting like human thinking. Whether that’s in machine learning, robotics, natural language processing (NLP), or training AI agents. But one thing still holds true – AI is only as good as the data it learns from. In this post, we’ll look at why high-quality training data matters so much when building strong AI systems.

Mykolas Juodis

May 30, 2025

6 min read

Most popular

HIDE IP
UNBLOCK

Residential vs Datacenter Proxies: Which Should You Choose?

Vilius Sakutis

Dec 19, 2023

7 min read

How to scrape Google Maps
PYTHON
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Maps: A Step-By-Step Tutorial 2025

Dominykas Niaura

Mar 29, 2024

10 min read

Google Sheets Web Scraping An Ultimate Guide for 2024
DATA COLLECTION

Google Sheets Web Scraping: An Ultimate Guide for 2025

Zilvinas Tamulis

Jan 26, 2024

6 min read

Online business reputation
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
API

Manage Your Business Reputation with SERP Scraping API

Ella Moore

Jun 20, 2022

7 min read

How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION
UNBLOCK

How to Scrape Google Without Getting Blocked

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

8 min read

What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
DATA COLLECTION

What Is SERP Analysis And How To Do It?

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

7 min read

How to Use Google Trends for SEO
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
DATA COLLECTION
BUSINESS AUTOMATION

How to Use Google Trends for SEO

James Keenan

Feb 20, 2023

9 min read

DATA COLLECTION
PARSING

How to Scrape Google News With Python

Zilvinas Tamulis

Mar 13, 2025

15 min read

DATA COLLECTION
SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMIZATION
PYTHON

How to Scrape Google Search Data

Dominykas Niaura

Dec 30, 2024

7 min read

How to scrape Google Images
BIG DATA
DATA COLLECTION

How to Scrape Google Images: A Step-By-Step Guide

Dominykas Niaura

Oct 28, 2024

7 min read

Read more

Frequently asked questions

How can I use the Google Lens API to perform a visual search with a specific image URL?

To perform a visual search using the Google Lens API and an image URL, begin by sending an API request that includes the image_url parameter. This allows the API to analyze the visual content from that URL and return structured data, including metadata, titles, and descriptions.

Developers commonly use a cURL command or a POST request to collect the data from Google Lens. Here's a simplified example using cURL:


curl -X POST https://lens.googleapis.com/v1/visualSearch \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer YOUR_API_KEY" \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -d '{
        "imageUrl": "https://example.com/image.jpg",
        "features": [{"type": "OBJECT_LOCALIZATION"}]
      }'

The request instructs the API to scan the provided image URL and return the information. The response can include product names, matching URLs, metadata, or other embedded information, which are useful for competitor tracking or price monitoring.

What are some practical examples of using the Google Lens API in different countries?

The Google Lens API features 115M+ residential, static residential (ISP), mobile, and datacenter IPs from 195+ locations, helping you to retrieve results from various locations around the globe. Here are a few examples of region-specific use cases:


  • Retail in Japan – use the API to scan product labels and return local retailers offering the item in yen.
  • Tourism in Italy – leverage the API to recognize landmarks and provide historical insights in Italian.
  • Fashion in France – get information on the trending designers, boutiques, and eCommerce marketplaces.

How do I integrate the Google Lens API into my application for real-time data extraction?

To integrate the Google Lens API for real-time data extraction, you’ll need to set up server-side or client-side logic that handles live image input (via camera or upload), sends the image to the API, and processes the JSON response. Depending on your toolstack, you can use Node.js, Python, or React. Here’s a quick overview of the process:


  1. Capture or input the image URL.
  2. Send an image or URL to the API via a POST request.
  3. Parse the response to extract structured data.
  4. Display or store the data in your app.

What are the basic parameters needed for a Google Lens API request?

A successful API call to Decodo's Google Lens scraping endpoint requires the following key parameters:


  • target – set to "google_lens" to specify the scraping target.
  • query – the URL of the image you want to analyze.
  • headless – set to "html" to use a headless browser environment.
  • parse – set to True if you want structured data returned.

In the request header, you’ll also need:


  • authorization – your base64-encoded API key used for authentication.
  • content-type – set to "application/json".

These parameters define what the API will process and return, ranging from object labels to relevant metadata extracted from visual search results.

What pricing models are available for Google Lens API usage?

Depending on your usage and specific scraping needs, you can choose the Core or Advanced subscription of our Web Scraping API, starting from just $0.08 per 1K requests. You can also get a tailored subscription by filling out the custom plan form in the dashboard. Decodo offers a 7-day free trial with 1K requests for all users.

Are there any hidden costs associated with using the Google Lens API?

Decodo doesn’t have any hidden costs – you only pay for the successfully retrieved results. And if you’re scaling your web scraping operations, you can upgrade to the bigger plan with just a few clicks.

What should I consider when choosing a Google Lens API provider based on pricing?

The best provider match ultimately depends on your needs and use case. Still, there are a few things you need to evaluate before choosing a Google Lens API provider:

  • Free trial availability – check whether the provider offers the ability to test out the Google Lens scraper before committing.
  • Hidden fees – check for image retention costs, concurrency limits, or advanced feature charges.
  • Scalability – look at how pricing scales as you grow. Some APIs have better rates at higher usage tiers.
  • Support services – explore whether 24/7 tech support is available.
  • Provider reputation – browse the internet and community forums to ensure the provider is reliable, especially for real-time use cases.
  • Rate limiting – some lower-priced plans throttle requests, which might not work for time-sensitive apps.

How does the Google Lens API improve AI models?

The Google Lens API helps to enhance AI models by constantly feeding them real-world data. Every time an image is analyzed, whether it’s a piece of text or a trending product, it provides valuable context and visual patterns that train recognition systems to become more accurate and nuanced.

These interactions generate high-quality training datasets that help refine object detection, text extraction, and contextual labeling algorithms. The more diverse the input images, the better the AI becomes at understanding edge cases, varying lighting conditions, and multilingual content.

Another benefit is the feedback loop. When users interact with results, clicking correct matches or informing the AI-powered tool about hallucinations, behavioral data can be used to retrain and fine-tune models for even better performance.

Finally, high-volume usage of the API across global environments exposes AI models to different cultures, symbols, and languages, making them more reliable and more adaptable over time.

How can the Google Lens API enhance marketing strategies?

The Google Lens API helps marketers connect what people see with what they might want to buy. Automated solutions can identify products in photos or user-generated content, making it easier to tag items or link them to a store page. It also gives useful insights, like which products are getting scanned the most, so campaigns can be adjusted based on real interest. Plus, it can help track how and where competitor products are showing up visually. Overall, it’s a simple way to use image data to support smarter marketing decisions.

Google Lens API for All Your Data Needs

Gain access to real-time data at any scale without worrying about proxy setup or blocks.

Start scraping for free

14-day money-back option

© 2018-2025 decodo.com. All Rights Reserved