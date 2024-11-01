Event & Video Content Manager

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Drive YouTube channel growth by analyzing performance data, reviewing video formats, maintaining a consistent posting schedule with relevant topics, and regularly identifying new growth opportunities.

Plan and coordinate filming sessions and photoshoots by sourcing speakers, managing logistics, overseeing shoots, and collaborating closely with the video team throughout production.

Write scripts for content ranging from short-form videos to in-depth explainers, collaborate with technical content writers as needed, and provide clear creative and visual direction to the video team.

Own the webinar program end-to-end by proposing topics, securing internal and external speakers, managing the full campaign lifecycle from landing pages to promotion, and tracking performance to ensure smooth execution.

Lead conference initiatives by developing creative concepts, aligning with Sales and Account Management on deliverables and timelines, and ensuring all event materials are prepared on time.

Assist the team by gathering, analyzing, and interpreting data to support revenue growth and customer satisfaction initiatives.

Champion customer needs by working with internal teams to enhance their experience, resolve challenges, and influence product development.

Manage your sales funnel and contribute to process improvements that drive operational efficiency.

Maintain up-to-date Salesforce and analytics data, tracking opportunities, funnel performance, and account developments.

Your experience or skills:

Fluency in English with strong written and verbal communication skills and the ability to craft clear and engaging messages for different audiences.

Previous experience in video production and managing or owning a YouTube channel.

Strong understanding of content strategy across multiple formats, including video, written, short-form, and long-form content.

Experience working with YouTube analytics or similar platforms and the ability to interpret data and turn insights into action.

Understanding of YouTube SEO best practices.

Excellent organizational skills, especially when managing shoots, webinars, timelines, and deliverables.

Ability to collaborate effectively with executives, subject matter experts, and creative teams.

Goal-oriented and data-driven mindset focused on growth.

Interest in technology and innovation.

Experience in data analytics.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2300-3200 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits: