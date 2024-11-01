About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Inbound Pipeline Mastery: Triage and qualify incoming partnership requests, determining alignment with our brand and assessing budget readiness.

Strategic Negotiation: Drive partners beyond standard terms by crafting custom offers, hybrid deal models (CPA + fixed fees), and tailored commission structures.

Create & Sell New Media Positions: Review existing assets and develop new media offerings to bring to market.

Upgrade the Media Kit: Elevate our current materials into a polished, high-impact Sales/Media Kit that clearly communicates value and appeals to premium vendors.

Account Expansion: Strengthen relationships with top partners by introducing new opportunities across our premium media placements.

Competitive Analysis: Conduct market research, competitor reviews, and voice-of-customer work to guide positioning and influence roadmap priorities.

Support Retention and Expansion: Contribute to customer success through product education, community insights, direct communication, and tailored lifecycle messaging.

Your experience or skills:

2+ years in Partnerships, Digital Media Sales, or Commercial Account Management.

Strong negotiation abilities, comfortable discussing pricing and terms, with a proven ability to upsell or expand accounts.

Solid understanding of affiliate marketing and organic traffic strategies.

Strong analytical mindset, with experience applying data to decision-making.

Excellent spoken and written English.

Bonus: Background in SaaS, Proxy, or Web Data industries.

Familiarity with web scraping, proxies, APIs, or developer-focused tools.

Experience in performance marketing or other growth-oriented roles.

Proficiency with AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, n8n, and others.

Skilled in Microsoft Excel.

Experience using market intelligence platforms like Semrush, Ahrefs, SimilarWeb, and similar tools.

Knowledge of Power BI or other analytics platforms.

What We Offer:

Gross Salary: €2,500 – €4,000 / month (Open to discussion based on experience). bonuses . Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Performance Impact: This is a high-visibility role. Your ability to create and sell new media positions directly impacts the company's bottom line.

Ownership: You aren't stepping into a rigid system. You get to build the revenue-generating machine and define the sales strategy from the ground up.

Professional Growth: Access to vast internal and external learning resources, conferences, and a collaborative environment of industry experts.

The Perks: A comprehensive benefit package covering learning, well-being, team celebrations, and much more.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.