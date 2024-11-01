Senior Full Stack Developer (JS, Node.js)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Architecture and Development: Lead the design and delivery of scalable, high-performance systems and web scraping solutions.

Take full responsibility for tasks from discovery to delivery within Agile workflows. Support and Innovation: Troubleshoot complex issues while contributing to product research and new idea development. Establish and explain sound technical and architectural choices.

Your experience or skills:

Backend: Deep expertise in Node.js with a proven track record of designing high-traffic, scalable solutions.

Skilled in React with a strong grasp of semantic HTML, CSS, and core JavaScript principles. Technical Leadership: Experience leading technical discussions, guiding team members, and driving best practices.

Experience leading technical discussions, guiding team members, and driving best practices. System Design: Strong understanding of distributed systems, microservices, and performance optimization.

Strong understanding of distributed systems, microservices, and performance optimization. Testing: Proficient in automated testing frameworks including Unit and E2E tests, with experience writing testable code.

Nice to have competencies:

DevOps: Skilled in using Docker and Kubernetes for deployment and orchestration.

Experienced in fast-paced R&D and bootstrapping environments. Modern JS: Familiar with modern JavaScript tooling such as TypeScript, Babel, Webpack, and ESLint.

Salary:

Gross salary: 5800 - 7000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.