Head of Customer Experience

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Lead a CX department of over 20 people across three teams including Customer Support running around the clock, Second-Line Support, and Support Operations.

Maintain the highest Customer Service standards and deliver the best possible experience for our customers.

Drive customer-advocacy initiatives across the organisation.

Own the AI chatbot roadmap and measure its operational impact.

Manage a round-the-clock support operation with strong service levels and efficient resource allocation.

Build a customer-centric support model where AI automation handles the bulk of incoming inquiries.

Own team structure, workforce planning, and change management as automation continues to scale.

Maintain high support quality through QA frameworks, training programs, and clear escalation paths.

Define goals, metrics, and accountability across the entire CX department.

Your experience or skills:

Experience leading a scaled Customer Support or CX function.

Strong background in managing round-the-clock, shift-based operations.

Hands-on experience with automation, AI chatbots, or self-service support tools.

Comfortable making decisions based on data and performance metrics.

Proven ability to influence Product teams using customer insights.

Strong people leadership and stakeholder management capabilities.

Experience working in B2B SaaS or high-growth environments.

Deep familiarity with LiveChat or similar support platforms.

Background in quality assurance or process optimization.

Direct ownership of AI chatbot tooling and its development.

Salary:

Gross salary: 4000 - 5500 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.