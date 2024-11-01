About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Own web and self-service areas from defining strategic direction to delivering measurable results;

Build and maintain product roadmap based on company's commercial strategy, client needs, and market trends;

Drive product-led growth strategies to minimize sales dependencies;

Own and optimize the full visitor-to-purchase funnel, measuring conversion and time-to-value at each stage;

Turn complex technical capabilities into intuitive, self-explanatory, and easy-to-use interfaces;

Conduct user research to understand customer needs, pain points, and use cases in a self-service context;

Analyze data to identify usage trends and opportunities for improving feature adoption and engagement;

Run A/B tests to validate hypotheses and improve conversion rates;

Work closely with the development team to define technical implementation and prioritize features;

Act as a single point of contact for internal and external stakeholders.

Your experience or skills:

At least 2 years of experience as a product manager or in a similar role;

Experience owning technical product development from idea to launch, including responsibility for outcomes;

Proven track record of building and scaling self-service SaaS products that drive user acquisition without sales involvement;

Demonstrated success in optimizing conversion funnels through A/B testing and data-driven experimentation;

Strong ability to analyze user data and funnel metrics to uncover growth opportunities;

Proven ability to conduct user research and turn customer insights into product features;

Strong UX intuition with ability to spot friction points and design solutions that make complex workflows feel simple;

Strong communication skills with ability to explain complex concepts to diverse stakeholders.

Salary:

Gross salary is from 4700 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.