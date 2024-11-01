About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Design & Develop: Create scalable, high-performance systems and web scraping solutions.

Create scalable, high-performance systems and web scraping solutions. Quality Code: Write clean, reusable code; enhance coding standards; conduct thorough code reviews.

Write clean, reusable code; enhance coding standards; conduct thorough code reviews. Ownership: Take full responsibility for tasks from discovery to delivery within Agile workflows.

Take full responsibility for tasks from discovery to delivery within Agile workflows. Architecture: Establish and explain sound technical and architectural choices.

Support: Troubleshoot complex issues; maintain and enhance existing projects.

Innovation: Foster innovation; contribute to product research and new idea development.

Your experience or skills:

Backend: Extensive experience with Node.js and database integrations.

Extensive experience with Node.js and database integrations. Frontend: Skilled in React with a strong grasp of semantic HTML, CSS, and core JavaScript principles.

Skilled in React with a strong grasp of semantic HTML, CSS, and core JavaScript principles. JS Standards: Proficient in ES6+ syntax and modern JavaScript features.

Proficient in ES6+ syntax and modern JavaScript features. Tools: Experienced in using Git within collaborative, professional environments.

Experienced in using Git within collaborative, professional environments. Integration: Well-versed in developing and consuming RESTful APIs.

Well-versed in developing and consuming RESTful APIs. Quality: Exceptional attention to detail and commitment to high-quality code.

Exceptional attention to detail and commitment to high-quality code. Attitude: Proactive, solution-oriented mindset with a strong sense of ownership.

Proactive, solution-oriented mindset with a strong sense of ownership. Communication: Excellent command of written and spoken English.

Nice to have competencies:

DevOps: Skilled in using Docker and Kubernetes for deployment and orchestration.

Skilled in using Docker and Kubernetes for deployment and orchestration. Testing: Proficient in automated testing frameworks, including Unit and E2E tests.

Proficient in automated testing frameworks, including Unit and E2E tests. R&D: Experienced in fast-paced R&D and bootstrapping environments.

Experienced in fast-paced R&D and bootstrapping environments. Modern JS: Familiar with modern JavaScript tooling such as TypeScript, Babel, Webpack, and ESLint.

Familiar with modern JavaScript tooling such as TypeScript, Babel, Webpack, and ESLint. Innovation: Experienced with AI-assisted coding tools and emerging development technologies.

Salary:

Gross salary: 2645 - 3800 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.