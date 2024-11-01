Senior Product Designer

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Solve design problems from start to finish, creating simple and enjoyable user experiences.

Translate research and analytics insights into new product concepts and features.

Collaborate with designers, engineers, and product managers to maintain visual consistency and deliver high-quality products.

Own design systems in Figma, including components, tokens, libraries, and governance.

Conduct QA, ensure accessibility standards are met, and mentor team members on best practices.

Your experience or skills:

Ability to design and deliver user-focused products while managing design systems for complex web applications and marketing sites.

Strong expertise in Figma, design tokens, component versioning, and connecting design with code such as Storybook and CSS variables.

Deep understanding of the full design process, including problem solving, user flows, UI design, visual design, and interaction design.

Clear and persuasive communication skills, with the ability to explain design decisions and influence cross-functional teams.

Experience with accessibility standards (WCAG 2.1 AA), using data such as A/B tests and analytics to inform design decisions, and mentoring other designers.

Self-motivated, collaborative, and growth oriented, thriving in environments that involve teamwork across product, engineering, research, and marketing.

Salary:

Gross salary: 3100 - 6000 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.