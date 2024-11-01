Mid Frontend Developer

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Design and develop modern, scalable business applications using up-to-date frontend technologies.

Create reusable, high-performing, and maintainable solutions with React.

Collaborate closely with backend engineers, product owners, designers, and QA specialists to deliver reliable and high-quality products.

Take part in improving user experience and interface design.

Follow and encourage strong engineering principles and coding standards.

Your experience or skills:

Solid experience working with TypeScript and React.

Understanding of at least one state management approach such as Redux, Zustand, Jotai, or similar.

Familiarity with frontend development tools like Vite, Babel, Webpack, or comparable solutions.

Comfort working with design platforms such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar.

Basic experience with unit testing using tools like Jest or React Testing Library.

Strong focus on writing clean, well-tested, and maintainable code that delivers value.

Team-oriented mindset with the ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment.

Strong analytical thinking and attention to detail.

Good communication, time management, and organizational abilities.

Sense of ownership and responsibility for delivered work.

Proficiency in English.

Tech stack:

Languages: JavaScript, TypeScript

Frameworks and libraries: React, Vue.js

Build tools: Babel, Webpack, ESLint, Prettier

Styling: CSS, SCSS, Emotion, Styled Components

Testing: Jest, React Testing Library

Version control and collaboration: Git, GitHub or GitLab, Jira, Azure

CI and deployment: Docker, GitHub Actions or similar tools

Salary:

Gross salary: 3200 - 5600 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits: