Mid Frontend Developer
Full-time / Vilnius
Decodo is hiring a Mid Frontend Developer. As a Frontend Engineer, you will develop modern and scalable business solutions leveraging the latest web technologies. You will be responsible for building reusable, efficient, and maintainable code within our React-based ecosystem, ensuring seamless integration.
About us:
At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.
Your responsibilities:
- Design and develop modern, scalable business applications using up-to-date frontend technologies.
- Create reusable, high-performing, and maintainable solutions with React.
- Collaborate closely with backend engineers, product owners, designers, and QA specialists to deliver reliable and high-quality products.
- Take part in improving user experience and interface design.
- Follow and encourage strong engineering principles and coding standards.
Your experience or skills:
- Solid experience working with TypeScript and React.
- Understanding of at least one state management approach such as Redux, Zustand, Jotai, or similar.
- Familiarity with frontend development tools like Vite, Babel, Webpack, or comparable solutions.
- Comfort working with design platforms such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar.
- Basic experience with unit testing using tools like Jest or React Testing Library.
- Strong focus on writing clean, well-tested, and maintainable code that delivers value.
- Team-oriented mindset with the ability to work effectively in a dynamic environment.
- Strong analytical thinking and attention to detail.
- Good communication, time management, and organizational abilities.
- Sense of ownership and responsibility for delivered work.
- Proficiency in English.
Tech stack:
- Languages: JavaScript, TypeScript
- Frameworks and libraries: React, Vue.js
- Build tools: Babel, Webpack, ESLint, Prettier
- Styling: CSS, SCSS, Emotion, Styled Components
- Testing: Jest, React Testing Library
- Version control and collaboration: Git, GitHub or GitLab, Jira, Azure
- CI and deployment: Docker, GitHub Actions or similar tools
Salary:
- Gross salary: 3200 - 5600 EUR/month. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.
Perks & benefits:
- Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.
- We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.
- From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.
- We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!
- Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
- Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
- Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.
- Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.
- Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.
- Loyalty pays off. Literally, the longer you work with us, the more vacation days you get! Add that sweet extra day to your existing ones.
Submit your application
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