Business Development Manager (China)

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

New Business Development:

Identify and qualify new business opportunities through market research, networking, and outbound outreach.

Map key target verticals (AI, E-commerce) and maintain an up-to-date strategic account list.

Build executive-level relationships (CIO, CTO, Head of Data, Product Leads) through industry events, alumni networks, WeChat groups, and partner referrals.

Actively network at relevant tech meetups, AI forums, data conferences, and government or association events.

Utilize existing networks within the proxy and web data collection infrastructure ecosystem.

Oversee the full sales cycle from initial contact through contract negotiation and deal closing.

Create and deliver tailored proposals to prospective clients.

Identify partnership opportunities with complementary service providers (Browsers, Cloud Services, Telecommunications, Data Collection).

Share local insights on competitor activities and emerging market trends.

Manage Client Relationships:

Engage with Leads:

Develop targeted strategies to identify and connect with potential clients in key industries, including AI, e-commerce, and retail.

Initiate and maintain communication to keep prospects informed of updates, new features, and relevant developments.

Proactively schedule regular calls with leads to understand their needs, challenges, and expectations.

Attend sales meetings with prospects, adapting pitches and crafting compelling value propositions to suit each audience.

Fill in CRM (Customer Relationship Management):

Keep the CRM system consistently updated with relevant information, interactions, and agreed-upon details.

Record client preferences, key contacts, and any topics or issues raised during meetings.

Collaborate with Internal Stakeholders:

Act as the Voice of the Customer:

Gather and distill customer feedback to deliver meaningful insights to internal teams.

Champion customer needs and preferences in internal discussions and decision-making processes.

Coordinate Internal Resources:

Work closely with technical, support, and legal teams to address client requirements effectively.

Foster clear communication and strong collaboration across internal teams to ensure client goals are met.

Your experience or skills:

A minimum of 3 years of experience in outbound B2B sales, ideally within SaaS, IaaS, or broader tech solutions.

Outstanding presentation, communication, and meeting facilitation skills in both English and Mandarin Chinese.

A proven track record of exceeding sales targets and closing deals with diverse buyer groups.

Ability and eligibility to travel to Europe and Mainland China as required.

Strong technical aptitude and a genuine interest in understanding our technology and product offering.

Deep knowledge of tech industries including E-commerce, AI tools, Marketing and Advertising, Travel and Hospitality, Cybersecurity, and Financial Services.

Experience engaging with mid-market and enterprise-sized companies.

What we offer:

Vacation days in accordance with the Labour Code, plus additional days off granted after a certain period of service.

Learning and development: access to online courses and training programs.

Mental health and wellbeing apps.

Workation flexibility.

Fully remote work environment.

Company-sponsored tech equipment.

Salary:

Gross salary: 3500-4700 USD/month per and bonus. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.