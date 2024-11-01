Sales Executive

About us:

At Decodo, we’re crazy about big data and all things technology. Driven by the same passion, we create user-friendly solutions to even the most complex data-gathering challenges. Forget about hierarchies – we value fresh ideas and thrive on daily collaboration to bring them into reality. With our strong ownership mindset, we take pride in our work, celebrate our wins, and learn from our failures. Sounds like you? Become a part of a dynamic and innovative team that's shaking things up in the tech industry.

Your responsibilities:

Driving Revenue: Taking full accountability for financial targets and spearheading initiatives to increase sales.

Managing the Pipeline: Overseeing the entire outbound journey, from initial prospecting and discovery calls to final contract execution.

Strategic Targeting: Crafting bespoke outreach plans to penetrate key sectors, including AI, e-commerce, retail, and cybersecurity.

Team Leadership: Supervising and mentoring a focused group of Business Development Representatives (BDRs), helping them prioritize accounts and sharpen their communication tactics.

High-Stakes Presentations: Leading prospect meetings where you customize pitches and articulate a persuasive value proposition.

Networking & Visibility: Representing the company at trade shows and industry gatherings to cultivate new leads and professional relationships.

Internal Synergy: Working closely with Product and Engineering departments to share market insights and ensure the product roadmap meets client needs.

Process Optimization: Continuously improving outbound sales systems and contributing to internal projects that boost overall team efficiency.

Your experience or skills:

Sector Expertise: A minimum of 3 years in outbound B2B sales, specifically within the SaaS, IaaS, or broader tech landscapes.

Full-Cycle Experience: A demonstrated ability to navigate complex sales processes with enterprise-scale organizations.

Communication Mastery: Superior skills in negotiation, public speaking, and managing complex stakeholder objections.

Proven Performance: A history of surpassing sales targets and successfully closing contracts across various decision-maker groups.

Tech Literacy: Proficiency with contemporary sales stacks (such as Salesforce, Outreach, or LinkedIn Sales Navigator) and the ability to use data to inform prospecting.

Bonus:

Technical Literacy: A foundational understanding of APIs, IT infrastructure, or web scraping.

Industry Background: Prior experience pitching to technical teams or selling into the retail, e-commerce, or cybersecurity verticals.

Multilingualism: Fluency in a second language is highly valued for our global sales efforts.

Salary:

Gross salary is 3000-4000 EUR/month + bonuses. Keep in mind that we are open to discussing a different salary based on your skills and experience.

Perks & benefits:

Feeling good is your job #1, and we've got your back with plenty of options for taking care of your physical and mental health.

We're all about growth here. Whether it's through online training, onsite courses, international conferences, or working on personal development plans.

From popping champagne over milestones to going on workations, we're always finding new ways to have a blast and make memories as a team.

We'll help you reach new heights with internal career opportunities, knowledge sharing and skill building. Let's soar together!

Get the best of both worlds – work from our well-equipped, cozy office or the comfort of your own home.

Why choose between work and play when you can have both? With a flexible schedule, you can easily make time for the things that matter most.