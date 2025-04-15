Pay As You Go is a flexible payment system that enables you to use mobile proxies without committing to a monthly subscription. To access this option, visit the dashboard and select Pay As You Go in the Pricing tab of mobile proxies.

Please note that this payment system is only available using the Wallet. Therefore, you need to first add funds to your Wallet before you can take advantage of Pay As You Go. Under this plan, 1 GB is priced at $21 (with one Wallet credit equivalent to one dollar), and you can buy GBs one at a time.

Keep in mind that a monthly subscription plan and the Pay As You Go option cannot be used concurrently. Learn more.